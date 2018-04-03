Women In Weed: Industry Veteran Jamie L. Pearson From Bhang Scheduled To Speak At ICBC In Berlin

An industry veteran, Pearson joined CEO Scott Van Rixel and COO Richard Sellers in 2016 to oversee operations for the award-winning brand and has helped catapult Bhang into the global spotlight. Pearson works directly with existing licensees and sources new opportunities for the brand both in the US and abroad. Bhang has recently secured contracts with licensees in Florida, Illinois, Canada and has contracts pending in Arizona, Germany, and Switzerland.

Named one of the "Top Twenty Women in Business" by the Billings Gazette, Pearson will speak at this month's conference about CBD products. She will explore the legalities of importing and exporting hemp-derived, THC-free products in her talk.

Jamie points out that "Bhang's full-spectrum CBD products are sourced from the finest US-grown hemp, C02-extracted and precisely dosed for accuracy. We are excited to partner with the globes' top entrepreneurs to bring Bhang's finished CBD products to market."

Bhang, The Original Cannabis Chocolate™, has been curating gourmet, artisanal cannabis chocolate bars since it was founded in 2010. The brand changed the way cannabis is sold and set the foundation to offer quality products. Bhang improved methodology, raised cannabis industry standards, and is the most-awarded cannabis brand on the planet.

Press Contact:

Now + Zen PR

Tara Vera or Chevy Donato

tara@nowandzenpr.com

chevy@nowandzenpr.com

212-564-2122

ABOUT BHANG :

Leaders in the cannabis industry, the Bhang team produces the most-awarded line of cannabis chocolate bars on the planet, as well as a premium collection of vapes, gums and mouth sprays. Developed by Scott Van Rixel, a professional chef and Master Chocolatier with 25+ years of chocolate-making experience, the artisan chocolate bars pair the best in Venezuelan criollo cacao with adventurous flavors and high-quality, lab-tested, CO2-extracted cannabis oil. Patients across the country report they are thrilled with Bhang's consistency, reliability and premium quality. If you are 21+, please follow @bhang.chocolate on Instagram, @bhangchocolates on Facebook and @bhangchocolate onTwitter. #LiveLifeWithABhang #BhangFamily

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-in-weed-industry-veteran-jamie-l-pearson-from-bhang-scheduled-to-speak-at-icbc-in-berlin-300623615.html

SOURCE Bhang, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gotbhang.com

