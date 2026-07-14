Women, Influence & Power in Law Announces Keynote Fireside Chat with Nicole Kidman

Academy Award-winning actress and producer to headline WIPL, sharing insights on leadership, advocacy, and elevating women's voices

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law.com's Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) today announced that Nicole Kidman will headline this year's conference with a keynote fireside chat titled "Creating Space: Elevating Women's Voices and Power." The session, taking place during the annual conference September 14-16, 2026 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, will bring together the WIPL community for a candid conversation on leadership, mentorship, and the power of using one's platform to drive meaningful change.

Nicole Kidman is widely recognized as a global icon and award-winning actor celebrated for her extraordinary range and versatility. Her influence, however, extends far beyond the screen. Through her production company and her intentional commitment to championing women directors, Kidman has leveraged her platform to create opportunities, elevate underrepresented voices, and drive meaningful change across the entertainment industry.

Nicole Kidman scheduled to discuss elevating women's voices and power at Law.com's WIPL September 14-15 in Nashville. Post this

As a producer, mother, and advocate for women, Kidman brings a powerful and distinctive perspective to the WIPL stage — one that speaks directly to the challenges and opportunities facing senior female legal leaders today. Her keynote conversation with Law.com's Editor-in-Chief of Corporate Coverage Heather Nevitt will explore how leaders can shape their teams, mentor rising professionals, and lead with clarity and conviction, while challenging limiting narratives about what leadership can look like.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole Kidman to WIPL," said Gina Passarella, Chief Content Officer of Law.com. "Nicole's journey as an artist, entrepreneur, and tireless advocate for women's advancement, offers a rare and resonant lens for the leaders in the WIPL community. Her story is a powerful reminder that creating space for others is one of the most enduring forms of leadership."

Kidman joins a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers at this year's conference. The event opens with Megan Miller, Founder & CEO of UNLEASHED, whose session, "Victory Without Validation: Succeeding Without Leaving Yourself Behind," offers attendees language and a real-time framework for abandoning the desire to be liked, chosen, needed or "enough." Dr. Jessica Shepherd, board-certified OB/GYN, will lead a keynote on prioritizing women's health and well-being in high-pressure workplaces across every stage of life. Rounding out the program, Dr. Laura Sicola, cognitive linguist, author, and communication expert, will deliver "Speaking to Influence: Commanding Conversations & Driving Outcomes," exploring how women leaders can master communicating with authenticity, adaptability, and persuasive power. Together, these sessions reflect WIPL's continued commitment to spotlighting bold voices and actionable strategies for women's leadership in the legal profession.

More details about the WIPL agenda and networking events can be found on the WIPL website: https://www.event.law.com/corpcounsel-wipl/.

About Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL)

Women, Influence & Power in Law is the nation's premier conference for women in the legal profession, convening general counsel, law firm leaders, and legal innovators to advance women's leadership across the industry. WIPL provides a platform for candid conversation, actionable strategy, and community-building among the legal profession's most influential women.

About Law.com

Law.com is the trusted global intelligence platform for the legal industry, delivering strategic insights, proprietary data, and expert analysis that support smarter decision-making. Built on more than 30 years of deep market expertise and informed by long-standing relationships with law firm and legal department leaders, Law.com combines data-driven insight with AI-enabled technology to help professionals understand change, manage risk, and identify opportunity. Millions of legal professionals worldwide rely on Law.com to power critical decisions across growth, strategy, and the business of law. Law.com is part of Centellic, a global provider of strategic intelligence, data, and insight solutions for legal and professional markets.

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SOURCE Centellic