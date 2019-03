Women Intimate Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2026

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Intimate Care Market - Overview



The women intimate care market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the women intimate care market over the forecast period.



It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the women intimate care market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are predicted to impact the existing nature and prospective status of this market.The competitive position of the women intimate care market is studied through the Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.



The women intimate care market has been provided in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue and (Million Units) in terms of volume, as well as the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The women intimate care market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, age group, user type, distribution channel, and region.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.The comprehensive women intimate care market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the women intimate care market.Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis have been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players' contribution in the women intimate care market.



Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.



Some of the major players in the global women intimate care products market are Procter & Gamble Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ciaga, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A, Edgewell Personal Care, Emilia Personal Care, Nua Woman, TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation, and Bodywiseuk.



The women intimate care market is segmented below:

Women Intimate Care Products Market



By Product

Intimate Wash

Liners

Oils

Masks

Moisturizers & Creams

Hair Removal

Razors

Wax

Depilatories

Powder

Wipes

Gels

Foams

Exfoliants

Mousse

Mists

Sprays

E-Products



By Age Group

12-19 Years

20-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-50 Years

51 and Above



By User Type

Women with Child

Women with no Child



By Distribution Channel

Online

Online Retailers

Company owned Platforms

Offline

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Pharmacy

Beauty Salon

Others (Departmental Store, Specialty Store)



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



