Women Intimate Care Market Expands with Surge in Awareness about Hygiene among Female Population, Notes TMR Assessment

- The global women intimate care market is projected to be valued at US$ 45.84 Bn by 2031
- Rise in the working women population globally is expected to drive the sales growth in the market
- Players are focusing on fulfilling rising demand for women intimate care products manufactured using natural ingredients
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global women intimate care market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The global female population with child/children is being seen inclining toward the use of different types of hygiene products in order to maintain their health. Moreover, there has been increase in understanding among this population pool pertaining to the importance of hygiene. These factors are resulting into the expansion of the global women intimate care market, note analysts at TMR.
In the recent years, there has been rise in the demand for different types of women intimate care products across the globe. Hence, manufacturers in the global women intimate care market are focused on strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising demand for their products. This factor is boosting the growth in the women intimate care market, states the TMR assessment.
The women intimate care market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to many factors including the presence of many emerging economies such as India and China in the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market for women intimate care is foreseen to expand due to an increase in the working women population in the region and rise in understanding about the importance of hygiene among women population of the region.
Women Intimate Care Market: Key Findings
- Different types of intimate feminine hygiene products including intimate wash and cleansers are gaining immense popularity across the globe. Considering the rising demand for such products, companies operating in the market are focusing on the production of women's intimate care products including best intimate wash for women using natural ingredients. Moreover, manufacturers are concentrating on the incorporation of no or less harmful chemical ingredients in their products. Such efforts are likely to play a key role in the rapid expansion of the global women intimate care market during the forecast period.
- Major women's intimate care product companies are increasing R&Ds in order to develop best products for intimate hygiene including the pH-balancing intimate cleansers, sprays, and creams using natural components including natural oils. This aside, leading companies in the market are focusing on the use of acquisition strategies in order to maintain their prominent positions. Such initiatives are expected to help in the rapid growth of the global women intimate care market, which is estimated to gain a valuation of US$ 45.84 Bn by 2031.
Women Intimate Care Market: Growth Boosters
- Surge in the use of intimate care products by working female population across the globe is boosting the demand opportunities in the women intimate care market
- Rising efforts of women intimate care manufacturers in order to spread awareness pertaining to significance of intimate care hygiene is propelling the market
- Increase in the use of organic intimate care products globally is fueling the growth in the women intimate care market
Women Intimate Care Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Unicharm Corporation
- Elif Cosmetics Ltd.
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh
- Ciaga
- Emilia Personal Care
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Nua Woman
- Kao Corporation
- TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.)
- BODYWISEUK
Women Intimate Care Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Intimate Wash
- Liners
- Oils
- Masks
- Moisturizers & Creams
- Hair Removal
- Razors
- Wax
- Depilatories
- Powder
- Wipes
- Gels
- Foams
- Exfoliants
- Mousse
- Mists
- Sprays
- Others (E-products, etc.)
- Age Group
- 12-19 Years
- 20-25 Years
- 26-40 Years
- 41-50 Years
- 51 and Above
- Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
- User Type
- Women with Child
- Women with no Child
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned websites
- E-commerce websites
- Offline
- Hypermarket/Supermarkets
- Pharmacy
- Beauty Salon
- Others
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
