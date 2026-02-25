Women Launch New AI Podcast That Finally Puts the Human Conversation First

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries and careers, two women in tech are launching a new podcast exploring AI through the lens of transparency and representation.

Bot Boundaries, hosted by Katie Wilson and Jackie Gutierrez, officially launched in 2026. The show features candid conversations about AI trends, cutting through the hype, transparency and guardrails, the evolution of creative careers, startups, and the real–world impact of emerging AI applications and tools.

Katie Wilson and Jackie Gutierrez Co-Hosts of Bot Boundaries Podcast Katie Wilson and her robot coworker plotting the future of work… generated by Adobe Firefly.

The podcast spotlights industry experts with diverse perspectives shaping the future of AI, while also drawing on Katie's sales experience at Google and Jackie's entrepreneurial background, from serving brands like Nordstrom, Macy's, Anthropologie, and Universal Records to founding an AI marketing–automation startup.

"AI is reshaping the way we work and it's also pushing us to rethink what success looks like," said Katie Wilson. "Tech conversations often leave out the voices of the people actively shaping its future across every industry and every role which leaves many of us wondering: What does all of this really mean for us? So we're creating a space that feels accessible, thoughtful, and transparent."

The podcast covers:

The intersection of AI, media, and culture

Who gets a seat at the table in the future of AI

Ethical considerations, transparency, responsible development, kids and technology safety

Practical applications of AI

Founder journeys and leadership insights

Fun segments such as Love It or Leave It and Things People Won't Say on LinkedIn

"Our goal isn't just to talk about AI, we're making tech approachable," added Jackie Gutierrez. "We want listeners to walk away feeling better equipped to engage with AI technology and more aware of what they can actually use in their day–to–day, beyond the big headlines and outside of Silicon Valley hype, so the future isn't shaped only by the people at the top."

Episodes feature industry leaders, founders, investors, creatives, and technologists working at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

