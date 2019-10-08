Women Leaders in Consumer Products Unite for Breast Cancer Awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 17th, powerhouse female leaders in fashion, beauty and consumer products will share their insight and wisdom for a good cause. "Celebrating Women Leadership in Consumer Products," presented by Anchin and Tarter Krinsky, will highlight the impact of inspiring leaders via a panel with Q&A, along with a networking forum, at Anchin (1375 Broadway).

Our accomplished panelists include:

Divya Gugnani (Co-Founder and CEO of Wander Beauty), Maureen Lippe (CEO and Founder of Lippe Taylor), Lucy Wallace Eustice (Co-Founder of MZ Wallace) and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien (Co-Founder, Interiors & Experience Designer of NOAH). Carolyn Sekosan (Director, Consumer Products Group at Anchin) will moderate.

The free event for consumer products professionals will include a suggested donation, the proceeds of which will go entirely to Breast Cancer Awareness. A limited number of tickets are still available.

View the full event details at:

https://www.anchin.com/events/celebrating-women-leadership-in-consumer-products-on-october-17th

