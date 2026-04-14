Women Leaders Shape the Future of Healthcare in New Anthology 'Women in Health'

Twenty-two senior executives share stories, strategies, and insights redefining leadership in a rapidly evolving industry curated by Diane L. Martin

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare executive, strategic advisor, and author Diane L. Martin announces the launch of "Women in Health: A Master Guide to the Voices, Stories, and Strategies Shaping the Modern Office," a new anthology elevating the experiences and leadership insights of women shaping the future of healthcare.

Left to right in the back row: Laurie Sewell, President & CEO, Servicon, Dr. Margaret Peterson, EVP & Principal, COPE Health, Retired, Andrea Turner, CEO, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Tricia Gray, COO, WHA President, Diane Martin, Author & Founder, Women In Health and Managing Partner, Macan & Co., Karen Walker Johnson, CEO, Clever Care Health Plan, Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, VP, Hospital Operations & Chief Operations Officer, Cedars-Sinai, Marina del Rey, Martina Lee Strickland, Chief Growth Officer, Clever Care Health Plan, Laura Moreno Lucas, General Partner, L'ATTITUDE Ventures, Shannon Bradley, Chief Health Equity, Inclusion & Community Officer, Keck Medicine of USC (provided opening remarks/not a co-author), Maria Maldonado, Assistant Dean, Community Partnerships and Workforce Development, Keck School of Medicine of USC (MC/master of ceremonies/not a co-author) Left to right in the front: Lara Khouri, CEO, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, Alina Moran, CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals, Elmhurst, Johnese Spisso, President, UCLA Health & CEO, UCLA Hospital System, Jill Martin, EVP, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Contributing author also in attendance, but not pictured is Tammi Thomas, Dean, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President Medical Affairs, Loma Linda University Health.

Featuring the bold and compelling stories of 22 senior women healthcare executives across the country, the anthology spotlights leaders as they navigate challenges, rebuild organizations, transform cultures, and deliver impact across complex health systems.

Martin's interest in this topic stems from more than two decades of experience leading transformative marketing and communication initiatives across hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, and health plans. Over her distinguished career, she has served in leadership roles at Dignity Health/CommonSpirit, Stanford Health Care, Emanate Health, sits on the board of Women in Health Administration of Southern California, and currently serves as the founder and managing partner at Macan & Company, a healthcare marketing and communications advisory network.

"'Women in Health' was born from a simple but urgent truth: these stories must be seen, heard, and preserved—not as side notes in the evolution of healthcare, but as the blueprint for its future," said Martin. "My purpose in writing this book is to honor the women whose leadership has shaped my journey and strengthened the communities we serve—and to ensure their insights become part of the national dialogue informing policy, shaping culture, and guiding the next generation of leaders who will carry healthcare beyond the glass ceiling."

The anthology features senior leaders from across strategy, operations, finance, clinical excellence, compliance, legal, supply chain, talent, and organizational transformation — including CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, CNOs, and other senior executives.

Alina Moran, FACHE, FABC, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, Elmhurst

Andrea Turner, JD, MBA, CNMT, CEO, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Corina B. Clark, MPA, FACHE, RRT, President, California Association of Healthcare Leaders

Debra Green Oliphant, DHA, MPA, FACHE, FMSP, CLSSBB, CPMSM, CPCS, AVP of Medical Affairs and CVO

Diana Verrilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Navista

Eneida O. Roldan, MD, MPH, MBA, Executive Dean and Professor, Barry University

Este Geraghty, MD, MS, MPH, GISP, Retired Chief Medical Officer at Esri

Flo Di Benedetto, JD, MBA, BA, President and CEO, Di Benedetto Solutions, Inc.

Jill Martin, EVP, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, MSN, RN, CENP, FACHE, VP, Hospital Operations & Chief Operations Officer, Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital

Johnese Spisso, MPA, President, UCLA Health & CEO, UCLA Hospital System

June Simmons, President & CEO at Partners in Care Foundation

Karen Walker Johnson, CEO, Clever Care Health Plan

Kemi Olugemo, MD, FAAN, President, Clinical Development Consulting, LLC

Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, CEO, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital

Laura Moreno Lucas, General Partner, L'ATTITUDE Ventures

Laurie Sewell, MA, BS, President & CEO, Servicon

Margaret R. Peterson, PhD, EVP & Principal, COPE Health, Retired

Martina Lee Strickland, Chief Growth Officer, Clever Care Health Plan

Michelle Barry, MD, Global Systems Architect

Tamara Thomas, MD, Dean, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President Medical Affairs, Loma Linda University Health

Tricia Gray, MBA, MHA, FACHE, CPHQ, COO, WHA President

Another central theme is the power of mentorship—an influential element in Martin's own career and of these authors.

"Every woman featured here has been lifted by someone who believed in her, challenged her, or opened a door that once seemed out of reach," she said. "Their stories remind us that leadership is not a solo journey; it is a collective one. And as we look to the future, building strong communities of women in leadership is not optional—it is essential."

She hopes readers will use the book as an inspirational resource for leaders at all stages of their journey. This inaugural edition highlights pioneering women whose leadership, vision, and impact are reshaping the healthcare landscape.

"I see my book offering clarity in moments of uncertainty, courage in moments of doubt, and affirmation when the path feels steep," Martin said. "That it sparks conversations, strengthens networks, and ignites a renewed commitment to building a healthcare system that is equitable, innovative, and deeply human."

"Women in Health" is available on Amazon.

For information about the book, visit https://womeninhealthseries.com/.

About Women in Health:

"Women in Health" captures a defining moment in the evolution of healthcare—one where women are at the forefront of transforming care delivery, shaping policy, and redefining organizational culture. This book celebrates the achievements of accomplished women healthcare executives and leaders, offering a compelling look into their professional journeys, the challenges they've overcome, and the impact they are making on the future of the industry.

Featuring senior leaders from healthcare systems, hospitals, and organizations, this collection highlights the visionary contributions of women who are driving meaningful change. Through their stories, readers will gain valuable insights into leadership, innovation, and the advancement of diversity and inclusion. The book also emphasizes the importance of mentorship and fostering strong communities among women in leadership roles.

About Diane L. Martin:

Born in New York City and rooted in California for over two decades, Diane L. Martin is a healthcare executive and strategic advisor with over 20 years of experience leading transformative marketing and communications efforts across hospitals, health systems, and higher education. Known for her ability to turn complexity into clarity, Diane has helped organizations expand access, elevate reputation, and reimagine how they connect with the communities they serve.

Her leadership has driven award-winning growth strategies, bold digital transformations, and enterprise-wide rebranding initiatives. She's built and mentored high-performing teams, guided executive messaging, and partnered with boards and stakeholders to bring ambitious visions to life—from new cancer centers to academic institutions and equity-focused campaigns.

As a board member of Women in Health Administration of Southern California, Diane also champions inclusive leadership and mentorship—helping empower the next generation of changemakers in healthcare.



Diane continues to shape the future of the industry with insight, creativity, and purpose—collaborating with forward-thinking leaders to build what's next.

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SOURCE Diane L. Martin