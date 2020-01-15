Women-Led Investor Group Acquires Sexual Wellness Brand Lovability with Plans for Expansion, Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovability, a groundbreaking sexual health & wellness brand known for its message of empowerment, inclusivity and social activism, has been acquired by a women-led investor group led by sexual wellness pioneer Maureen Pollack, with goals for continued expansion and growth.

The sale of Lovability to Pollack and her partners represents a milestone in the sexual health and wellness industry, marking one of the few, if not only, corporate acquisitions in this space between two women founders.

Lovability offers a range of body-safe, stylish sexual health and wellness products designed with women-identifying individuals in mind

Lovability was founded in 2014 by Tiffany Gaines to destigmatize the purchase and carrying of condoms by women. From the start, it's been committed to 100% body-safe ingredients and, today, it offers a range of purse-ready sexual wellness products, including the brand's popular ultra-thin, easy-open and vegan latex condoms and sleek damage-protecting carrying tins; the plant-based Hallelubeyah personal lubricant; a selection of fun, self-love body sprays (including the brand's Instagram famous F*ckboy Repellent); natural, plant-fiber Quickies wipes; sex-positive gift sets featuring curated bundles of Lovability's most crowd-pleasing products; and more. Each is designed with women-identifying individuals in mind - for use at home, or, especially - for easily carrying on-the-go. The company also donates a percentage of profits from every order to Planned Parenthood.

"I couldn't be more pleased to see Lovability under the leadership of Maureen, as she has such a deep understanding of the sexual health and wellness industry and is a fellow female entrepreneur. I know Lovability is in the right hands with Maureen and her team," said Lovability founder Tiffany Gaines, who will continue to consult on the brand.

Pollack, herself a brand-builder in the sexual wellness space and an intimacy coach, invented The WaterSlyde, an innovative and patented aquatic stimulator that was recently introduced into Lovability's umbrella of products. Co-owners Kamini Sharma (ex-UFC, ESPN, NHL) and John Paul Basile (ex-NBA, Feld Entertainment) are former sports and entertainment senior executives with global expertise in brand-building, marketing, fan engagement, partnerships and events.

Together, the three are committed to championing Lovability's values of women-focused innovations and the use of body-safe materials— as well as introducing innovative new products and sustainable packaging, and expanding distribution to make Lovability's empowering, sex-positive products more accessible than ever before.

"Lovability's overarching mission is to help women take charge of their sexual health and happiness - and feel great doing it. I'm so excited to grow this brand and its vibrant community even further, without ever losing sight of why it was first created," Pollack said.

