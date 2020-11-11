Women-Led Payments Innovators Park Place Payments and NOW® Corp Partner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Payments and NOW® Corp, two women-led payments companies, announce a partnership designed to transform the way small-to-medium businesses accept payments. Traditionally, whether accepting credit cards or waiting on a client to pay an invoice, accepting payments for goods and services has been a debilitating cost center for independently owned businesses that have limited negotiating leverage. Together, NOW® Corp and Park Place are poised to change this.

NOW® Corp's flagship service, NOWaccount®, enables businesses to get paid immediately upon delivery and invoicing, eliminating the gap created between supplier accounts receivable and buyer payment. Park Place provides credit card processing solutions with exceptional pricing clarity and transparency, next-gen technology sold without markup and extraordinary customer service that saves its clients time and money. Used together, NOW® Corp and Park Place cover the entire scope of a business' payments solutions.

"The need for small and mid-sized businesses to get paid faster has never been greater," said Lara Hodgson, CEO and President of NOW® Corp. "The future of small business access to capital will be shaped by innovations in payments and we are excited to partner with Park Place, which puts us at the forefront of these innovations."

"Our client-centric approach has established us as an industry innovator," said Samantha Ettus, founder and CEO, Park Place Payments. "We are thrilled to partner with like-minded industry disruptor NOW® Corp to expand the solutions we bring to our clients."

About Park Place Payments

Park Place is a sales-force-as-a-service fintech offering payment processing solutions to businesses while delivering concierge level customer service without the concierge price tag. At the same time, the company is creating income opportunities for sidelined populations who are trained its to sell financial services to local businesses, who in turn earn recurring revenue to put back into the local economy.

About NOW® Corp

NOW® Corp is a payments company headquartered in Atlanta, GA, that is redefining how businesses get paid. NOW's mission is to create "A World without AR" for all businesses that sell to other businesses and governments. Our payment system, NOWaccount®, enables businesses to get paid immediately in a way that feels like accepting a credit card for payment even when a card is not offered and an invoice is required.

