Women-Led Wednesday Initiative Urges Consumers to Shop Intentionally This Sales Season, Supporting Women-Owned Businesses

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-Led Wednesday , the annual purpose-driven holiday that encourages consumers to shop women-led businesses leading up to popular e-commerce holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, returns this year on Nov. 22, 2023. Women drive the majority of consumer spending through a combination of buying power and influence, which was clearly proven with this summer's economy-boosting trio: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, the 'Barbie' movie. Wild Rye , women's active lifestyle apparel brand and founder of the initiative, is encouraging consumers to continue this powerful reign of the "female dollar" by shopping women-led brands during the sixth annual Women-Led Wednesday and beyond.

"Women are craving content, products and experiences that are specifically made for and about them," said Cassie Abel, Women-Led Wednesday and Wild Rye Founder. "Among Fortune 500 CEOs in 2023, still only 10-percent are women, and wide-scale policies and legislation continue to restrict women's rights and equal opportunity. The goal behind Women-Led Wednesday has always been to encourage consumers to create systematic change by being intentional with their spending habits."

Currently, more than 700 brands are listed on the Women-Led Wednesday directory encompassing consumer-product entities ranging from outdoors and active lifestyle gear and apparel to health conscious food and beverage brands. Title Nine , long time supporter of the initiative and a specialty retailer selling a range of top brands curated for active women, has come alongside as a Women-Led Wednesday sponsor for the third year in a row.

Although the holiday promotes extra savings on products from high quality brands on the day of, Women-Led Wednesday encourages people to shop women-led throughout the year, and continues to list such brands on the website's robust brand directory on an ongoing basis for easy access. Interested brands may apply to be included at any time, without cost, with just a commitment to promote participation and help raise awareness.

About Women-Led Wednesday

Women-Led Wednesday is a nationwide campaign designed to encourage consumers to support women-led brands during the holiday shopping season and beyond. The sixth annual Women-Led Wednesday will take place on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The campaign supports women—all self-identifying women brand leaders— entrepreneurs and those in leadership positions in efforts to create a more gender-balanced economic landscape. Our mission is simple: support women-led brands, create a gender balanced economy. Visit WomenLedWednesday.com for more information. @womenledwednesday

