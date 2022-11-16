Women-Led Wednesday Reports a Record 650 Brands Banding Together to Inspire Conscious Shopping this Holiday Season

The fifth-annual shopping holiday in support of women in leadership will take place in one week on November 23, 2022

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-Led Wednesday announces the fifth installment of its annual shopping holiday created to encourage conscious consumerism in support of women-led brands, and this year, is excited to welcome more than 650 companies to its directory leading up to the holiday on Nov. 23, 2022. Brands who joined the movement span industries across outdoor, active lifestyle, fitness, health, and food and beverage–all coming together to encourage consumers to vote with their dollars and shop women-led this holiday season.

"The aphorism 'a rising tide lifts all ships' was the motivation behind Women-Led Wednesday and it's incredible to see so many brands, including competitor brands, come together to stand up for women in leadership," said Cassie Abel, Women-Led Wednesday Founder and CEO and Founder of women's outdoor apparel brand, Wild Rye . "This initiative is designed to give women entrepreneurs a platform and encourage the public to use purchasing power for good, which will in turn have a positive ripple effect for business, the next generation, our communities, women's rights, healthcare and so much more."

From the war on constitutional rights, to the fact that only two percent of venture funds go to women entrepreneurs, it's more important than ever for the public to vote for women in leadership with their dollars. If consumers make a point to shop women-led, then those businesses are more likely to succeed and women's causes in all aspects will receive more support.

"I remember when Cassie reached out in 2018 and invited us in our first year of business to be part of the inaugural Women-Led Wednesday initiative," said Sara De Luca, Dovetail Workwear Co-Founder. "As Dovetail has grown alongside Women-Led Wednesday, we've seen tremendous results in starting our fall-winter promotions before Black Friday. It gives meaning to a week of consumerism that can otherwise feel empty and we will always love participating in this community of women supporting women."

Participating brands encompass consumer-product entities ranging from outdoors and active lifestyle gear and apparel such as Wild Rye and Title Nine, to artisan canned wine such as Maker. The official holiday kicks off on Nov. 23 but consumers don't have to wait until then to start shopping women-led. This holiday gift guide features just a few of the many great products from brands in the Women-Led Wednesday directory.

Although the holiday promotes extra savings on products from high quality brands on the day of, Women-Led Wednesday encourages people to shop women-led throughout the year, and continues to list such brands on the website's robust brand directory on an ongoing basis.

To shop Women-Led Wednesday brands, please visit https://womenledwednesday.com/business-directory/

