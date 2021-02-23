Women Legal Trailblazers Launch New Podcast "#SistersInLaw" With Politicon Media

Dubbed the "sisters in law" by MSNBC viewers, the four get together every Friday for a weekly discussion that educates listeners on the legal issues of the week in a fun and accessible manner. The podcast launched at the #1 spot on the politics charts and at #13th overall. With over 1700 five star reviews after the first few episodes, listeners are praising #SistersInLaw as an "insightful and welcoming" "legal podcast dream team."

Over the past four years, the public has gotten to know Barb, Jill, Joyce and Kim from their frequent appearances on MSNBC and their writing. #SistersInLaw, the podcast, is the result of the demand for a more in-depth version of the easy to understand civics lessons they became known for during the unprecedented administration of Donald Trump. Together, the four women have been practicing or studying law for over 15 decades, and have broad expertise in some of the most important areas on the legal and political landscape including criminal justice and policing reform, foreign and domestic terrorism, voting rights and election law, health care fraud, international drug and human trafficking, violent crime and fighting systemic discrimination.

More about the hosts:

Jill Wine-Banks : After serving as the first female attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's organized crime section, she joined the staff of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. She later became the first female General Counsel of the U.S. Army and first female executive director of the American Bar Association.

Joyce White Vance : The first woman U.S. Attorney appointed by President Obama, Vance established the first civil-rights unit in a U.S. Attorney's Office in Alabama and launched a statewide investigation into inhumane conditions in Alabama's prisons. She is currently a professor at the University of Alabama School of law, as well as a knitter and backyard chicken farmer.

Barb McQuade : Appointed by President Obama as the first female U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, she also served as the Assistant U.S. Attorney in Detroit for 12 years, focusing on national security cases. She is currently a professor at the University of Michigan Law School. Barb is an avid sports fan whose dream job is playing shortstop for the Detroit Tigers.

Kimberly Atkins : Senior opinion writer at The Boston Globe. A former lawyer, Kimberly served as the first Washington, DC-based news correspondent for WBUR and as the Boston Herald's Washington bureau chief. She's also a fashion designer, designing women's wear for the past 10 years.

"I like to tell people to imagine the four of us sitting around with you having a cup of coffee and we're talking about the law and the news and helping you make sense of it," said co-host Jill Wine-Banks. "Our show is aimed at smart listeners who may not be lawyers and so we hope it will appeal to a larger audience."

This is the latest podcast now produced by Politicon. In March 2020 they launched " How The Heck Are We Gonna Get Along! ", hosted by American Idol runner-up and former Congressional candidate from North Carolina Clay Aiken and in September 2020 announced their new partnership with the "Politics War Room" , a podcast hosted by Democratic political strategist James Carville and journalist Al Hunt.

