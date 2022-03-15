WOMEN MOVE THE WORLD AND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY SAYS NED DAVIS' ALEJANDRA GRINDAL

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global provider of independent macro investment research and a business of Euromoney Institutional Investor, have released compelling data confirming the impact women have on the global economy and the markets, in commemoration of International Women's Day.

In a special report, How Women Drive the Global Economy and Markets, NDR discusses how the world's female population plays a significant role in the global economy, productivity, and equity market trends over time. The report also identifies which economies are better positioned to reap the benefits of their extremely valuable female populations.

"The potential contribution of women to the global economy and markets is immense, but the proper policies need to be put in place to make the best of this resource," said Alejandra Grindal, chief economist for NDR, and author of the report.

NDR's support of International Women's Day demonstrates the company's desire to advance gender equality and is part of Euromoney's commitment to promoting the goals of diversity and inclusion within its own businesses and across the investment industry.

"Women's Day is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate the contributions that women have made to the growth and prosperity of our society, but it is also a platform for discussing the barriers that exist to fair and equal treatment in the workplace, said Fran Cashman, CEO of Euromoney Institutional Investor's Asset Management Division. "Women have made great strides in leveling the playing field, but there is so much more to do," added Cashman. "We must be intentional in our pursuit to provide more opportunities for women who often shape and create the world as we know it."

Paul Jakubowicz, managing director for NDR, added "NDR is fortunate to have incredibly talented women driving key products and research. By recruiting, training, and supporting these women throughout their careers, we have seen new doors opened for them and for the broader investment community. We know our future success depends on the hard work, innovation, and leadership that women bring to NDR every day."

International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8th to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. It is also a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Ned Davis Research (NDR) is a global provider of independent investment research, solutions and tools. Founded in 1980, NDR helps clients around the world make objective investment decisions. Our experienced strategists and analysts use fundamental and technical research with models, charts, indicators and weight-of-the-evidence methodology to help clients see the signals and invest with confidence. Part of the Euromoney franchise, NDR is headquartered in Nokomis, Florida with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Sydney, and Montreal.

Euromoney is a global B2B information-services business, providing actionable data, analysis, intelligence and access through three divisions in markets where information and convening participants is valued. Euromoney has customers in more than 160 countries and over 2,500 employees located in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Media Contacts:

Darrell Oliver

Global Head of Communications and Public Relations

W: (646) 539-3640 C: 929.316.2708

[email protected]

Danielle Nemeth

Public Relations Account Manager

Montieth & Company

[email protected]

732.575.3948

SOURCE Ned Davis Research (NDR)