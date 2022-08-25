Women Moved Toward Buying Skincare Rather Than Makeup Products Because of the Pandemic

Venezia 1920's Luxury Plant-Based Beauty Products Align With Consumers' Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers moved away from makeup to skincare products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CEW.org explains that the health crisis placed 'an emphasis on self-care and wellness,' which is why women decided to take care of their skin rather than cover up blemishes," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. "The pandemic forced everyone to focus on how they could improve their health, including their skin."

The Influenster Luxury Beauty Survey showed that 37 percent of those surveyed increased their purchases of "luxury beauty and skincare" products during the health crisis.

"More women decided to spend money on skincare products rather than cosmetics," Zin said. "Skincare became a priority just behind food and cleaning products."

When buying luxury skincare products, the Influenster survey said consumers are looking for "better quality … nicer colors, textures, finishes, and ingredients" that can't be found in less expensive brands.

"As you can see, today's consumers are willing to spend more money on brands that give them quality and healthier ingredients that cheaper products can't offer," Zin said. "Venezia 1920 skincare products provide consumers with what they want."

Venezia 1920's luxury-limited edition skincare products use mostly high-grade plant-based ingredients, such as Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate as well as Vitamins A and E, and Hyaluronic Acid. Venezia 1920 does not use petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients.

"We only use high-grade plant-based-based ingredients and we steer clear of synthetic substances whenever possible," Zin added. "There are brands today that still use potentially harmful ingredients in their beauty products.

"All of our ingredients have proven safe track records," Zin said.

Venezia 1920 skincare products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

To purchase Venezia 1920 plant-based luxury skincare products, visit OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

