Women of Color in Pharma Creates "We Are Pharma!™" Initiative to address COVID-19 Vaccination Concerns in Minority Communities

The goal of the initiative is to serve black and brown communities to "de-mystify" the pharmaceutical industry; Increase knowledge of pharmaceutical drug development and women of color leaders; and Educate on COVID 19 vaccine clinical trial data. WOCIP has created, a Speakers Bureau comprised of Black and Latina women who work in the pharmaceutical industry. These women will speak to their communities in a culturally sensitive manner about the COVID-19 vaccine research and development (R&D) process.

The Speakers Bureau was held in April at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore. After their training, the speakers attended virtual events hosted by Black and Hispanic community organizations to present the materials and answer questions.

WOCIP will return to the Pendry this month to host a hybrid (in-person/virtual) We are Pharma!™ Summit consisting of an exhibit hall, educational breakouts and Town Hall on June 26th to discuss COVID-19 Vaccine research and development. The town hall, entitled "Let's Rise Together: Moving from a Painful Past to a Healthier Future ", will be moderated by host Dr. Wilmer Leon III, Author, Political Scientist, Lecturer and host of "Inside the Issues with Wilmer Leon" on Sirius XM's Urban View.

Note to Media outlets: WOCIP is making individual virtual media briefings available on the We Are Pharma! initiative. Please indicate your interest by email to [email protected]

About Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP)

WOCIP is a 501(c) (6) non-profit organization that promotes the development and advancement of women of color in the pharmaceutical industry. WOCIP has a network of over 4000 members and followers representing more than 65 bio-pharmaceutical and contract research organizations in the U.S. and Europe. Visit https://wocip.org/ / Facebook / LinkedIn /T witter / Instagram .

