Women of Color STEM Awards Recognize EASi® Employees in Technology All Star and Technology Rising Star Categories

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EASi, a global services company specializing in engineering and sciences, is pleased to announce that five of its employees received recognition at the 2019 Women of Color Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Awards in the Technology All Star and Technology Rising Star categories. Award recipients were honored at a special recognition event during the annual Women of Color STEM Global Competitiveness Conference, which took place October 3-5 in Detroit.

"The Women of Color event is a great opportunity to support diverse and influential professionals from across the country for their contributions to the STEM field," said EASi Vice President Bryan Toffey. "We are proud to have so many EASi employees recognized."

To determine the list of winners, Women of Color judges selected nominees from a talented pool of promising college students, new hires, mid-career professionals and managers, C-suite executives, innovators, inventors and change agents.

"Employers send a strong message to their internal and external stakeholders by supporting Women of Color magazine's annual conference, which focuses on increasing the numbers of women in STEM and the problem of retention in science, technology, engineering and math careers," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, which created the Women of Color event.

EASi's 2019 Women of Color STEM category winners were:

Technology All Star

Bagyalakshmi (Bagya) Guptha, Program Manager

Technology Rising Star

Stefanie Newkirk , Program Manager

, Program Manager Darci Snedaker , Program Manager

, Program Manager Arpita Srivastava , Firmware Developer/Software

, Firmware Developer/Software Sreeja Veepuri, Systems Software Engineer

The Technology All Star Award honors women from mid-level to advanced career stages who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities. The Technology Rising Star Award is given to women who are just starting their careers and helping to shape technology for the future. Both award categories are based on employer recommendations. More than 50 extraordinary women in STEM are included in Women of Color magazine's annual list of award winners.

To see the full list of award winners, visit Women of Color. For more information about EASi, the services provided and positions available, please visit EASi.com .

About EASi

EASi is a leading global services company specializing in engineering and sciences. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, EASi has 3,700 dedicated employees across North America, Europe and Asia.

About the Women of Color STEM Awards

For more than 20 years, the Women of Color STEM conference has recognized the achievement of women in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. These prestigious awards have earned widespread praise for offering unique opportunities for women to parlay their career successes into gains for themselves and the STEM community as a whole. The Women of Color awards advance the conference's mission to recognize excellence as a means for sustaining and growing the STEM pipeline.

