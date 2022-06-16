Women of the Metaverse and Agency Enterprise Introduce First Ape Wives Club with Flow Blockchain

In partnership with Dapper Labs, the NFT Collection celebrates Powerhouse Women throughout History and benefits women-led organizations

VENICE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Enterprise , a leading product and venture studio driven by world-class developers, data scientists, and designers, has partnered with Women of the Metaverse (WOTM) and Dapper Labs to officially launch the first-of-its-kind NFT collection First Ape Wives Club (FAWC).

First Ape Wives Club NFT Collection celebrates Powerhouse Women throughout History and benefits women-led organizations

FAWC, founded by Amanda Archer and Farah Selena, will release an NFT PFP collection of 11,111 unique, rare beauties—an homage to powerhouse women who have shaped the course of modern history. The collection includes a giveback of 5% of the company treasury that will benefit women-led organizations that support female representation and creators.

FAWC's collection will provide new social utility for NFT holders. In addition to offering travel perks and once-in-lifetime experiences, the team is also reinventing access to creative projects in the entertainment industry, opening doors that have typically been guarded by gatekeepers. FAWC's utility will focus on expanding inclusivity in media, growing their community by providing opportunities to participate in film and television. One of FAWC's first initiatives will be to highlight members of their community by giving them the ability to spend a day on the set of a woman-backed independent feature, shadowing the writer/director, producers, and actors.

"We started Women of the Metaverse to make the metaverse more female," said Amanda Archer, Founder of WOTM. "And these gorgeous Apes — and our awesome creators — will keep building and keep supporting women. We're so proud to have Agency Enterprise as a partner and build on the Flow blockchain. This collaboration sets the stage for an ecosystem of female creators on Flow."

FAWC represents modern day pop culture with neon colors, cheeky expressions and detailed jewels of historical lore. Each of the 11,111 FAWC NFT tokens will be stored as ERC721 tokens, so each one will have unique identities based upon hand-drawn traits by FAWC Artist-in-residence Javeria "Jerry" Shah. FAWC's roadmap also includes development of television and film extensions through a partnership with Fandomodo Films, an upcoming game, an exclusive line of jewelry from Phia Broadus, a custom line of cosmetics, exclusive events, and merchandise in both the Metaverse and real world.

The FAWC collection will drop on the recently launched Token Runners NFT marketplace , a new Agency Enterprise skunkworks company. Token Runners is a white label, fully customizable NFT marketplace that is both chain agnostic and endlessly scalable. Agency Enterprise has selected the Flow blockchain for its first NFT drop because it was designed to create more secure, frictionless and environmentally-friendly blockchain experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with the First Ape Wives Club and Dapper to bring a utility rich, curated project to Flow, complete with an extraordinary group of ambassadors brought together by the fearless FAWC Founder, Amanda Archer," said Jevan Fox, Chief Revenue Officer of Agency Enterprise. "Launching on the AE Skunkworks platform, Token Runners, FAWC will have state of the art, bleeding edge technology at their furry, polished, fingertips."

Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, NFL, NFLPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Flow's reliability, scalability, speed, and high-quality UX are essential factors for establishing the FAWC global NFT marketplace and ecosystem.

To sign up for FAWC updates, please visit firstapewivesclub.io or follow @FirstApeWives on Twitter.

About Agency Enterprise

Agency Enterprise specializes in working with growing startups and multinational companies to launch and rapidly develop new products, MVPs, increase revenue by expanding existing feature sets, or integrate cutting-edge data science and machine learning into products. AE guides brands into web3, handling technical development and ensuring their future growth in blockchain technology. AE is a team of seasoned designers, developers, product managers, and data scientists who work with companies closely to reach their next inflection point - whether it's raising capital, partnerships, creating business efficiency, or launching a new product or initiative. For more information visit: www.ae.studio .

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, NFL, NFLPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com .

About Women of the Metaverse

Women of the Metaverse (WOTM) was established as a new creative studio, NFT collective, and development incubator to support women founders entering into the web3 generation. With experts and artists from the worlds of tech, lifestyle, arts, and entertainment, WOTM prioritizes projects that support female representation in film, TV, art, music, and the world of crypto. WOTM's first release, First Ape Wives Club (FAWC), is a community of passionate women who encourage, support, and help each other to be the best version of themselves —WHILE HAVING FUN! FAWC intellectual property will be driving television and film extensions, gaming, custom lines of jewelry, cosmetics, exclusive events, and merchandise in both the Metaverse and real world. For more information visit www.womenofthemetaverse.io and www.firstapewivesclub.io .

