Women of the World Endowment (WoWE) Welcomes Keitha Pansy as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of the World Endowment (WoWE), the organization dedicated to driving lasting change for women and girls by harnessing the power of the capital markets, today announced that it has named Keitha Pansy as Managing Director.

Pansy, who spent more than a decade at BlackRock and served most recently as Chief of Staff for the Global Head of the Institutional Client Business, will take on a leadership role in strategy and operations at WoWE, including designing new investment products that can appeal to a variety of institutional, family office and high net worth investors.

WoWE catalyzes the power of women and the capital markets to drive solutions to today's most pressing environmental and social challenges with a focus on maximizing financial returns as well as impact outcomes. The organization invests the returns via grants into organizations that are transforming the lives of women and girls, and their related communities and businesses.

"I am so pleased to welcome Keitha to WoWE," said Patience Marime-Ball, Founder and CEO of WoWE. "Keitha's significant experience working with institutional investors and her track record of developing products across a variety of asset classes will help WoWE expedite our mission to develop an investment portfolio optimized for both market rate, risk-adjusted and impact returns. I look forward to Keitha's contribution to WoWE's investment platform as we work to mainstream capital market investments at the nexus of gender and environmental and social issues."

WoWE's investment portfolio is 100% mission-aligned with a unique approach that focuses on supporting women as drivers of sustainable and scalable investing into the challenges we face. "We know from the devastating effects of COVID-19, which are disproportionally affecting women that the status quo no longer works. At WoWE, we are meeting that challenge by innovating new investment products to address such issues, and demonstrate that change at scale is possible," said Marime-Ball.

"I am passionate about the power of capital to address systemic inequities that prevent women and girls from achieving their full potential," Pansy said. "The fact is that investors who are not investing in women are literally leaving money on the table. I believe that WoWE's singular commitment to invest in ways that deliver market rate returns while maximizing outcomes for women and girls will help galvanize the capital markets to realize the full potential of investing at the nexus of gender. I am excited to join the talented WoWE team and to become part of its collaborative spirit."

Most recently, Pansy served as a senior advisor of investor relations for Hypatia Capital, an asset management firm focused on sponsoring women CEOs and investors. During her tenure at BlackRock, she also served as a Director, Business and Client Development and Director, New Product Development. Earlier in her career, Pansy was a private banker at J.P. Morgan Chase and a senior accountant with PriceWaterhouse Coopers.

Pansy, who earned a BBA from Howard University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, is based out of New York City.

Women of the World Endowment (WoWE) is dedicated to driving lasting change for women and girls by harnessing the power of the capital markets. We invest via an institutional-quality endowment structure at the intersection of gender and some of today's most pressing social and environmental issues, and seek to deliver market-rate financial returns as well as impact outcomes. We invest the returns via grants into organizations that are transforming the lives of women and girls, and their related communities and businesses. WoWE's investment portfolio is 100% mission-aligned with a unique approach that focuses on supporting women as drivers of sustainable and scalable investing into the challenges we face.

For more information about WoWE's investment opportunities and grant-making programs, please visit https://wowendowment.org.

