Women of Will Sponsorship Program Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Awards Recognizing Female Athletic Programs

DALLAS and BALTIMORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, in partnership with Under Armour® (NYSE: UA, UAA), today jointly announced recipients of the inaugural Women of Will ("WOW") Hall of Fame Awards. The first exclusive women's high school sports sponsorship program of its kind, BSN SPORTS and Under Armour® launched WOW to support coaches and athletic departments across the country in their efforts to empower and encourage the next class of game-changing female athletes. The Hall of Fame Award, initially established in 2019, recognizes the top 5 Athletic Directors based on their commitment to the WOW mission and overall ability to empower female athletes and teams on their school campus.

This year's winners include the following high school Athletic Directors and WOW Program Partners:

Gerald McGregory : Brown Deer High School, WI

: Brown Deer High School, WI Joe Martin : Springville High School, IA

: Springville High School, IA Mario Silva : John F. Kennedy High School, IL

: John F. Kennedy High School, IL Nick Canzone: Segerstrom High School, CA

Todd Fuhrmann : Indian River High School, DE



Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS, commented, "The Women of Will Program recognizes the determination and ambition that female athletes bring to the playing field every day as they set new standards and blaze paths for women's athletic programs. In support of these powerful young women, we are thrilled to recognize these five Athletic Directors and Coaches from across the country who represent the 'best of' the WOW program. As champions uplifting and inspiring the next generation of women, we are honored to support them and their programs and look forward to another year successful year of expanding opportunities for WOW partners."

Hayley Gillmore, manager for Women's Sports Team for Under Armour, added, "Under Armour is honored to welcome our 2020-2021 class of Athletic Directors and Coaches to the Women of Will Hall of Fame. The energy, commitment and passion they bring to their work unquestionably advance female athletics, and we are grateful for their commitment and support of this incredible program. These leaders are true ambassadors of the Under Armour brand, and we welcome them as extensions of this program who exemplify our brand purpose of empowering those who strive for more."

Among other benefits, the Women of Will program offers exclusive pricing and access to Under Armour team apparel and gear along with tools and content specifically curated for the female athlete, which has helped the program grow to 240 partners nationwide – 40 of which have joined the WOW family in the first months of 2021.

In addition to the Hall of Fame Awards, the Women of Will Graduation Awards recognize one female athlete from every WOW partner at the end of the school year. The athlete is nominated by their Athletic Director and Coaches based on athletic ability, as well as commitment to academic excellence, sportsmanship, leadership on and off the court/field, and commitment to serving her community. To nominate an athlete for the Graduation Award, please visit: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/wowaward.

To learn more about the contributions of this year's recipients of the Women of Will Hall of Fame Awards, or to explore your school's direct participation in the program's many benefits, visit [https://blog.bsnsports.com/bsn-story/hall-of-fame-2021-award-winners] or reach out to your local BSN SPORTS Sales Professional.

