Women-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan's Organic Market , a wholesome cannabis storefront, has opened in Goleta, California at 5999 Hollister Ave. The women-owned market has stocked shelves with a curated selection of over 60 high-quality cannabis brands at prices for all budgets.

To celebrate its opening, Megan's Organic Market invites members of the public to its Grand Opening event Friday, January 19th through Sunday, January 21st from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. PST. The celebration will include 30% off select brands all-weekend long, a photo booth, and product-filled penny gift bags for the first 150 customers.

"We are excited to welcome the Goleta community into our unique space where they can safely explore cannabis and embrace its benefits," said Megan Souza, CEO and co-founder at Megan's Organic Market. "When it comes to our guest experience, the products we carry, and development of our team, we set a higher standard for the industry."

The Central Coast's beloved cannabis storefront, started in San Luis Obispo and gained a loyal following for its approach unlike other cannabis dispensaries. Megan's Organic Market (affectionately known as MOM) offers a warm, whimsical environment that delights visitors when they walk through the doors. Guests are greeted by knowledgeable team members ready to answer any questions and help them find the perfect cannabis solution for their needs.

As they wander, shoppers can pick up and check out CBD wellness products, cannabis-infused chocolate, gummies, and mints, as well as cannabis prerolls, flower, vapes, and concentrates—all openly displayed on tables and shelves. This open concept shopping experience is part of the company's commitment to creating an inviting and communal place where customers feel like friends. "My goal is to normalize the cannabis buying experience," said Souza.

By choosing MOM, residents of Goleta can expect not only an exceptional retail experience, but also trust that their support will contribute to the wellbeing of the community. With its exemplary track record of responsible community stewardship, MOM will host educational events, remain involved in the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, and dedicate volunteer hours to giving back.

To stay connected, sign up for special deals at www.megansorganicmarket.com and follow @SayHighMOM on Instagram and Facebook.

About Megan's Organic Market

Established in 2010, Megan's Organic Market (MOM) is on a mission to create a world where cannabis is destigmatized and embraced, by providing access to high-quality products in an approachable, wholesome environment. Every MOM storefront offers compassionate customer service, open access to a broad variety of uniquely-curated products, and a warm, whimsical design that delights visitors. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, MOM operates under License No. C10-0000728-LIC, Corona License No. C10-0001242-LIC, El Centro License No. C10-0001176-LIC, and Goleta License No. C10-0001389-LIC. For more information, visit www.megansorganicmarket.com and follow @SayHighMOM on Instagram and Facebook.

