Women-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors in Goleta

News provided by

Megan's Organic Market

18 Jan, 2024, 13:52 ET

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan's Organic Market, a wholesome cannabis storefront, has opened in Goleta, California at 5999 Hollister Ave. The women-owned market has stocked shelves with a curated selection of over 60 high-quality cannabis brands at prices for all budgets.

To celebrate its opening, Megan's Organic Market invites members of the public to its Grand Opening event Friday, January 19th through Sunday, January 21st from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. PST. The celebration will include 30% off select brands all-weekend long, a photo booth, and product-filled penny gift bags for the first 150 customers.

"We are excited to welcome the Goleta community into our unique space where they can safely explore cannabis and embrace its benefits," said Megan Souza, CEO and co-founder at Megan's Organic Market. "When it comes to our guest experience, the products we carry, and development of our team, we set a higher standard for the industry."

The Central Coast's beloved cannabis storefront, started in San Luis Obispo and gained a loyal following for its approach unlike other cannabis dispensaries. Megan's Organic Market (affectionately known as MOM) offers a warm, whimsical environment that delights visitors when they walk through the doors. Guests are greeted by knowledgeable team members ready to answer any questions and help them find the perfect cannabis solution for their needs.

As they wander, shoppers can pick up and check out CBD wellness products, cannabis-infused chocolate, gummies, and mints, as well as cannabis prerolls, flower, vapes, and concentrates—all openly displayed on tables and shelves. This open concept shopping experience is part of the company's commitment to creating an inviting and communal place where customers feel like friends. "My goal is to normalize the cannabis buying experience," said Souza.

By choosing MOM, residents of Goleta can expect not only an exceptional retail experience, but also trust that their support will contribute to the wellbeing of the community. With its exemplary track record of responsible community stewardship, MOM will host educational events, remain involved in the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, and dedicate volunteer hours to giving back.

To stay connected, sign up for special deals at www.megansorganicmarket.com and follow @SayHighMOM on Instagram and Facebook.

About Megan's Organic Market

Established in 2010, Megan's Organic Market (MOM) is on a mission to create a world where cannabis is destigmatized and embraced, by providing access to high-quality products in an approachable, wholesome environment. Every MOM storefront offers compassionate customer service, open access to a broad variety of uniquely-curated products, and a warm, whimsical design that delights visitors. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, MOM operates under License No. C10-0000728-LIC, Corona License No. C10-0001242-LIC, El Centro License No. C10-0001176-LIC, and Goleta License No. C10-0001389-LIC. For more information, visit www.megansorganicmarket.com and follow @SayHighMOM on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information
Hilary Campbell
Marketing Communications Manager [email protected]

Photos and Logo for Media Use

SOURCE Megan's Organic Market

Also from this source

El Centro's First Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors

El Centro's First Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors

Megan's Organic Market, a wholesome cannabis storefront, is opening its fourth location and the first licensed cannabis dispensary in El Centro,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.