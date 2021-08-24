Women Owned, ESG-focused, Willow Investments Named As One of B Corp's 2021 Best For The World

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2020, Willow, joined the ranks of Ben & Jerry's, Eileen Fisher and Patagonia as a Certified B Corporation, publicly recognizing our commitment to use capital as a tool to fuel a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Today we are happy to share we have been selected as one of B Corp's 2021 Best For The World: Customers - designating us as one company setting the standard for serving our customers, offering products or services that support the greater good and adding value to customers' lives.

"We are honored to be among a growing community of for-profit companies committed to using business as a force for good. We hope to continue leading our peer group in this direction and serving our clients with the utmost respect and reverence," said Alexandra Dest, Willow's Founder and CEO.

Willow completed a rigorous, year-long screening process last year conducted by B Lab, examining over 170 standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. We are especially proud of being one of only 70 Investment Advisory firms and 21 women-owned Investment Advisory firms in the country to earn the B Corp Certification, and one of only a handful to make the Best For The World list.

"This is a monumental achievement and is truly wonderful to see how a small firm like ours, can have a positive impact on the world around us," said Paul Farella, Willow's Managing Director.

More about Willow:

Willow is a nationally certified Women Business Enterprise and Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $140 Million in Assets Under Management. Our services include investment management for individuals, foundations, and institutions; financial advising and retirement planning for IRAs and 401k/403b plans. We also license our proprietary ESG (environmental, social, governance) screening and research tool, WillowESG, to other advisory firms so they can better meet their clients' demands for forward thinking investment options. Willow also does business as Willow Crypto, offering professionally managed digital asset and cryptocurrency portfolios to clients.

For more information:

Contact: Paul Farella, [email protected] (413) 236-2980

https://investwithwillow.com/

https://willowcrypto.com

