Women-Owned Happenstance Whiskey Hits Whole Foods Market Shelves in California

The 100% women-owned whiskey company expands West Coast retail at the leading natural and organic foods retailer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happenstance Whiskey, a Nashville-based and 100% women-owned whiskey company, is bringing its multi-gold-award-winning bourbon to select Whole Foods Market locations throughout Southern California.

This marks a significant step forward in the brand's West Coast expansion, hitting shelves at the leading natural and organic foods retailer. The brand continues to grow its presence in the Golden State following its California distribution announcement earlier this year.

Happenstance Whiskey

"As a California native, it felt like a natural next step for our brand to reach whiskey drinkers on the West Coast; the Whole Foods Market shopper cares about quality and intentionality, which is exactly what Happenstance delivers. I am thrilled to bring our premium portfolio to customers in the Golden State," says Paige Parker, Founder and CEO of Happenstance Whiskey.

To find a location near you, visit the store locator at happenstancewhiskey.com/pages/find-us .

The Whole Foods Market launch comes on the heels of a milestone year for Happenstance Whiskey. After the brand's Double Gold award-winning 9-year Single Barrel was such a success as a limited release, the company made it a permanent fixture in the portfolio, now available as a 10-year expression.

Happenstance Whiskey is reshaping the whiskey category, offering an approachable yet elevated spirit brand and flavor profile. Since 40% of whiskey drinkers are women, Happenstance was created with the intention of keeping this whiskey lover at the forefront of innovation:

A curated, premium whiskey that's easy to drink and easier to mix in a cocktail

Delivers complex flavors, unique textures and hand-selected aged bourbon

Contemporary packaging and innovation

To learn more about Happenstance Whiskey, visit www.happenstancewhiskey.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @happenstancewhiskey.

Happenstance Whiskey is a 100% women-owned whiskey company out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Founder Paige Parker wanted to create a brand that paid homage to the tradition of whiskey, but with a contemporary twist for modern whiskey drinkers like herself.

Happenstance's flagship Founder's Edition straight bourbon whiskey is blended to be an approachable, cabernet-style bourbon: full-bodied and smooth, yet versatile in any cocktail.

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

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SOURCE Happenstance Whiskey