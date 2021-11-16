Women-Owned Non-Profit Publisher Raises Funds for Navajo Reservation Bookmobile and Resource Room

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Seas Press, an all-women owned and operated publishing company, creates award-winning English and Bilingual children's books. Through their nonprofit programs they fundraise and partner with local, national and international organizations that support families, and gift books to the children those agencies serve.

Last month Seven Seas Press was invited to give a presentation to CAN (Community Angels Network), a local philanthropic group. In addition to receiving an Operations Grant at that time, they met Judy Wainwright, a CAN member, who shared about her connection to the children in the Navajo Nation.

Wainwright and husband Jim Mitchell helped with the funding of a brand-new custom-fitted Dodge van for the Bookmobile project, to be run by Chinle Planting Hope in Arizona, serving the Navajo families in the area, with a mission of improving literacy and expanding horizons.

Wainwright's and Mitchell's friend, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital ER doc Dr. Jason Prystowsky, travels to Chinle regularly to serve in the ER there, and thanks to Wainwright's coordination efforts, takes boxes of children's books for the Navajo families on the reservation.

"We were already over the moon to receive the CAN Operations Grant, and making the connection to Judy and the Bookmobile project at Chinle was the icing on the cake. With November being Native American Heritage Month and Dr. Prystowsky's upcoming December trip planned, we knew that we wanted to quickly figure out a way to get our books to Chinle with him. We set up a simple Facebook fundraiser and on the first day exceeded our modest goal. Now we can relax and see how many additional books will be funded in the next couple of weeks."

- Colleen McCarthy-Evans, Seven Seas Press Creative Director

In their first 3 years of operation, Seven Seas Press has donated over 800 books to children through organizations like: The Boys and Girls Club, Head Start and Girls Inc. Most recently Artesanía Para La Familia received books for their StoryWalk and Dia de los Muertos celebration in Carpinteria, California.

Seven Seas Press welcomes corporate sponsorships and invites individuals to explore their books and support their giving programs by purchasing books for loved ones and/or becoming a donor (using the donate button) at sevenseaspress.org

