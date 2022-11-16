Women-Owned Red Moon to Make Impact on Period Wellness

Red Moon Period Products Designed by Women are First to Offer Holistic Health Benefits of CBD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of Red Moon's innovative period wellness product promises to bring a new option for tackling period symptoms while delivering an all-natural, organic period experience. Their mission is to offer holistic reproductive health to all.

Never before has there been a period pad that includes the potential relief of period symptoms that CBD offers. For fans of CBD, those who buy organic, people that embrace holistic lifestyle choices, or anyone looking for a top-quality period product, Red Moon delivers on all fronts.

Red Moon Period Care Red Moon Subscription Box

The company is made up of passionate individuals who are serious about women's wellness and was founded to bring positive change to women's feminine healthcare.

Red Moon's Origins Rooted in Period Positivity

At the heart of Red Moon's mission is the desire to create a holistic option for period care. It stems from recognizing a need demonstrated through health statistics and genuine empathy for those who struggle with discomfort during periods.

Research suggests that over 6.5 million women in the U.S. suffer from endometriosis, and over 80% of all those with periods report enduring uncomfortable period symptoms at some point in their life. In many cases, the symptoms are so severe that they disrupt daily life, impacting jobs, school, and social obligations.

Red Moon recognizes that these statistics show there is a need for health and wellness advocacy when it comes to the biological experience of menstruation; their goal is to offer a quality product with the necessary support.

Co-Founder Alison Ferrell drew upon her own struggles with endometriosis as inspiration for creating Red Moon's signature CBD period product.

"After experiencing relief from debilitating endometriosis symptoms, I knew I wanted to offer that comfort to others in my situation. It became clear to me that there was a need for a company focused on creating healthy, comfortable periods," says Ferrell.

Not only is Ferrell passionate about creating a holistic period wellness product, but also strives to educate and encourage women regarding their choices for period care.

She states, "I want them to know there are other options available. There is a feminine care product that offers a soothing experience along with reliable support. There is still so much misdiagnosing and conflicting information surrounding the menstrual cycle; Red Moon is a resource to help alleviate that healthcare issue."

Solving the Problems of Current Period Products

Red Moon addresses the issues that many period products on the market present. Non-organic products are prone to contain dioxins and phthalates, both of which have been linked to health and reproductive problems after continued use.

In addition to eco-friendly ingredients, Red Moon is touted as the first to contain the added benefits of CBD. Through transdermal exposure, Red Moon pads allow CBD to enter the bloodstream through the skin.

Consistent use of CBD is promising in relieving period symptoms, regulating mood, and assisting with inflammation. These products include the added value of potentially alleviating discomfort from troublesome period symptoms.

A People-Conscious Brand With a Network of Advocates

The company is building a name that's synonymous with period wellness. Increasing access to quality period products and consistently promoting a period positive message are on Red Moon's immediate agenda.

They're even offering an investment opportunity for those who want to champion women's health and wellness alongside them. Through their crowdfunding campaign detailed at https://ifundwomen.com/projects/transforming-period-care-all , interested parties can become a part of Red Moon's noble mission.

Learn more about their products and get helpful information about natural wellness by visiting getredmoon.com .

