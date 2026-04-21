Women-Owned tbg Events Celebrates 25 Years & Two Decades Producing The Milken Institute Global Conference

Los Angeles-based agency with Fortune 500 client portfolio reflects on legacy, scale, and continued growth ahead of major international events

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, one of the world's most influential global conferences has been shaped behind the scenes by a women-owned event production firm. In 2025, tbg Events celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a legacy defined by discretion, scale, and sustained excellence — including its long-standing role as a production partner for programs affiliated with The Milken Institute.

Founded in 2000 by Tammy Dickerson, CMP, President & Chief Events Officer, tbg Events has grown from a single-client startup into a multi-million-dollar firm serving Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, alongside leading nonprofit and cultural institutions. Its client roster includes globally recognized brands such as American Airlines, Disney, and The Coca-Cola Company, as well as major sports and philanthropic organizations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Los Angeles Lakers and Sparks, and Magic Johnson Foundation.

Among its most notable clients is The Milken Institute. Preparing for its 29th Annual Global Conference, taking place May 3–6, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California, tbg Events has served as a trusted production partner for more than two decades. Supporting one of the most prominent gatherings of global leaders, executives, and innovators, the agency has consistently delivered at the highest levels of corporate and institutional event production.

For close to three decades, tbg Events has produced more than 500 events across 100+ cities worldwide, partnering with over 200 clients and engaging nearly 1,000 consultants and event professionals. The company's work spans global conferences, executive convenings, high-profile galas, and complex, multi-stakeholder events requiring both strategic oversight and precise execution.

Twenty-five years ago, at a dining room table in Culver City, California, Tammy Dickerson began building something that didn't yet have a roadmap — just a vision, a laptop, and an unwavering belief in what was possible. Today, that vision has become tbg Events, a globally respected event production agency known for crafting experiences that don't just impress — they resonate with audiences worldwide.

"This journey has always been about people — our clients, our partners, and the extraordinary team who bring each experience to life," said Tammy Dickerson. "Reaching 25 years reflects the trust our clients place in us and the consistency we've maintained over time."

tbg Events is proud to be among a small group of African American, women-owned, female-majority event production companies at this scale, with a reputation built on both performance and purpose. The company remains committed to working with underrepresented vendors and partners, reinforcing its belief that diverse perspectives strengthen outcomes.

This values-driven approach has also contributed to long-term team retention, with several senior leaders serving with the company for more than 15 years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tbg Events demonstrated adaptability by becoming one of the first event production agencies to expand into virtual production, increasing profitability by more than 30% while maintaining continuity for clients during a period of industry-wide disruption.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, tbg Events is strategically positioned as the city prepares to host a series of major global events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2027 Super Bowl, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The company is actively exploring opportunities to contribute to these large-scale moments.

In parallel, tbg Events is expanding into curated luxury group travel and wellness retreats designed for high-achieving women 50+, reflecting a broader strategy of intentional, experience-led growth.

As it enters its next chapter, tbg Events remains focused on delivering high-impact experiences while continuing to operate with the consistency and integrity that have defined its first 25 years.

For more information, visit www.tbg-events.com and follow @tbg_events on Instagram.

SOURCE tbg Events