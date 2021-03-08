Women Play Critical Role In Protecting Digital Legacy, According To New GoodTrust Survey

More than a quarter of female respondents (26%) believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the importance of protecting priceless digital assets like photos, videos, e-mails, social media, financial accounts and more. But 65% said they have no idea what happens to their digital accounts when they die--highlighting the need for easy, secure tools to manage digital assets and memories.

"We believe that women play the vital and primary role of protecting the digital assets and memories of most families," said Rikard Steiber , GoodTrust CEO and founder. "Women should be celebrated and empowered to continue protecting the digital legacy of us all."

According to the survey, there is also a notable difference between which documents and digital assets women believe they should have and which ones they actually have. For example, 50% of women responded that they think they should have a last will and testament, but only 29% actually have it.

In addition, 42% of women who responded believe that a list of key accounts, passwords, and other digital documentation is important, but only 26% have created it.

GoodTrust offers all women throughout the month of March, one year of free GoodTrust Premium Plan (by using promotion code IWD2021 at checkout, $70 value), further enabling all women to protect their estate matters and digital assets.

"The vast majority of caregivers are female," said Margo Georgiadis , former CEO for Ancestry.com and GoodTrust investor. "And women are also very much in the position of being the preservers of those memories," said Georgiadis. "The majority of our users [on Ancestry] were also women who are creating and preserving those family stories."

The survey was conducted Feb. 26-Mar. 3, 2021, with 1,200 respondents aged 35-65+ across the U.S. using Google Surveys Publishers Network. Read more about the complete survey here .

Details about the offer and the announcement on CNN's HLN Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks can be found here .

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust provides a secure digital-legacy platform for online accounts, social media, financial accounts, photos and documents. It's like a will for your digital assets. GoodTrust provides an easy way of managing all these assets today as well as designating and sharing access to such data with loved ones and other trusted third parties to protect anyone's 'digital afterlife.'

GoodTrust also help families who lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets by memorializing social media pages (e.g. Facebook), secure photos (e.g. Google Photos), stop subscriptions (e.g. Netflix) and close down accounts (e.g. LinkedIn).

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

Please find graphics from the survey, logos and photos of team, investors and service on the drive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJF7xaL?usp=sharing

SOURCE GoodTrust

Related Links

https://mygoodtrust.com

