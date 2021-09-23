Women Presidents' Organization 2021 Annual Conference: "Sounds of Success"

The 24th Annual WPO Conference, the premier gathering of women entrepreneurs, is happening October 4-6 in Nashville Tweet this

"Prudential is committed to supporting women business owners and proud to offer education and tools that will enable their employees to build and restore their financial wellness. A recent Prudential survey shows that 80% of American workers are more likely to stay with an employer that is committed to helping them strengthen their financial resiliency," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance, the VIP Diamond Presenting Sponsor of the conference. "The war for talent will be won by companies willing to meet the evolving needs of their employees, including financial wellness resources, and Prudential is here to support them."

Keynote speakers include:

Crystal Washington : The Future of Work is Here

: Lisa Bodell : Why Simple Wins

: Jon Berghoff : Curiosity at Scale: Unlock Wisdom, Deepen Relationships, Bring Forward a New Future

: The 14th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies will also be announced at the conference on October 5 .

See full schedule here.

WPO acknowledges the generosity of our conference sponsors and deeply appreciates their continued support:

VIP Diamond Sponsor

Sapphire Sponsors

50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Sponsor

Crystal Sponsor

Annual Sponsors

Member Sponsors

Grand Prize Raffle Sponsor

ABOUT THE WOMEN PRESIDENTS' ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

CONTACT: Collin Burden, [email protected], 646-453-4800

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

