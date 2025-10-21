Women Presidents Organization and Women Elevating Women Recognize Trailblazers at 2025 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards

TWENTY-FOUR WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS TO BE HONORED AT CHICAGO CEREMONY

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in partnership with Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.), is proud to announce twenty-four award winners of the 2025 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards, sponsored by J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. This year's honorees represent a wide range of industries and regions across North America. Each award winner has built a business that not only drives economic success but also contributes lasting value to their communities.

"This year's honorees have built remarkable businesses while creating ripple effects in their local communities. It is a privilege to honor their vision and accomplishments," said Camille Burns, CEO of Women Presidents Organization. "Their stories inspire us all to dream bigger and lead with purpose."

Celebrating 24 women entrepreneurs whose leadership fuels economic and community impact. Post this

"This partnership between WPO and W.E.W. reflects the power of intentional collaboration. These trailblazing women remind us that we must be our own capital—creating opportunity and economic impact from within our own ecosystems." said Betty Hines, Founder and CEO of Women Elevating Women.

The 2025 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards will recognize the exceptional contributions of the following women business leaders:

Faten Alshazly, WeUsThem (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Susan Asiyanbi, The Olori Network (Chicago, IL)

Lalitha Priya Chandrashekhar, PFG MedComm, LLC (Somerset, NJ)

Rebecca Contreras, AvantGarde LLC (Austin, TX)

Dannette Davis, Kay Davis Associates (Pearland, TX)

Lisa Duarte, Point of Difference Strategies (Chicago, IL)

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika (San Diego, CA)

Kathryn Freeland, A-TEK, Inc. (McLean, VA)

Jeanna Hondel, Ascension Construction Solutions (Columbus, OH)

Binna Kim, Vested (Short Hills, NJ)

Melva LaJoy Legrand, LaJoy Creative (Washington, D.C.)

Katherine Lam, Bambuza Hospitality Group (Portland, OR)

Nasutsa Mabwa, ServiceMaster Restoration (Chicago, IL)

Danielle McLane, Diamond Beauty Cosmetics & Academy (Philadelphia, PA)

Claudia Meneses, Avanti Green Eco Cleaning (Las Vegas, NV)

Caridad Murphy, Diaz-Murphy and Associates CES (Miami, FL)

Erica M. Plybeah, MedHaul (Memphis, TN)

Venus Quates, LaunchTech (Huntsville, AL)

Shaina Rainford, Bask and Lather Co (Valhalla, NY)

Markita Rogers, Kyma Labs (Bentonville, AR)

Frances Smith, Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. Community Outreach Center (Dallas, TX)

Kristen C. Smith-Devine, Tre's Street Kitchen (Baton Rouge, LA)

Kameale Terry, ChargerHelp (Los Angeles, CA)

Darvincia Warren, CORE DMV (Washington D.C.)

"Purpose-driven business leaders are essential to unlocking opportunities, strengthening communities and driving economic growth," said Thelma Ferguson, Global Head of Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion and Vice Chair, Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase. "We are honored to support WPO and W.E.W. in their mission to empower women entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. Congratulations to this year's awardees—your achievements inspire us and we look forward to supporting your continued success."

J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking sponsors WPO's "50 Fastest Women-Owned/Women-Led Companies" and the Women Elevating Women Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards, which WPO and Women Elevating Women lead.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT WOMEN ELEVATING WOMEN (W.E.W.)

Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) is a global community of multicultural women executives and entrepreneurs committed to scaling their businesses from six figures and beyond. Guided by the 5 Pillars of Success—Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Courage, and Cultivate—W.E.W. provides strategic connections, resources, and programs that help women simplify growth, strengthen strategy, and expand impact. As a feeder ecosystem to the Women Presidents Organization (WPO), W.E.W. prepares women leaders to take off—or hand off—into their next level of success. Visit wewcrew.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Women Presidents Organization: Giana Dominguez ([email protected])

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization