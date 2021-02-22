Women Presidents' Organization Launches New Chapter in Los Angeles

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), an international peer advisory group for million-dollar plus women-led companies, is launching a new chapter in the San Fernando Valley in the Greater Los Angeles area. A virtual kick-off event will be held on Wednesday, February 24 at 5:30pm PST.

The new Los Angeles San Fernando Valley chapter is currently recruiting for membership. Interested women business owners who meet the eligibility criteria should register for the kick-off here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-wpo-san-fernando-valley-chapter-new-tickets-140450566425

The first Los Angeles chapter launched in 1996. This is the fourth chapter in the Greater Los Angeles area. Local WPO Chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. Members in noncompetitive businesses tap into the collective wisdom of their peers to advance their business success.

Members credit WPO as an important resource: 82% believe that the organization has helped them manage their business concerns; 77% of them have established business opportunities with each other; and 67% have seen a growth in their business since they joined the organization.

Lakeisha Singletary will be heading the chapter as chair. She is the CEO of Elevate Digital Media (EDM) Inc. Using strategic and innovative technology solutions, Elevate Digital Media helps government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses accomplish their tech and digital media goals. They execute this through trainings, algorithm planning, market research, software development, and social media marketing for their clients. Lakeisha is eager to expand the WPO footprint in Southern California.

"While the economic climate surrounding the pandemic has been a constant challenge this past year, there are regions of business growth in certain key sectors," said Camille Burns, WPO Chief Executive Officer. "Los Angeles has been a bright spot for us and for women entrepreneurs in general. I am very pleased to expand our presence in the L.A. area via the launch of a virtual chapter, where successful entrepreneurs use the power of peer learning to take their businesses to the next level."

WPO membership requires annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company.

For information about WPO membership benefits contact Tomi Jane DeTorres, Membership and Chair Coordinator, [email protected] or 212-688-4114.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com . Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents . Like us on Facebook @TheWPO .

