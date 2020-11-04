Women Presidents' Organization Launches New Chapter in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), an international peer advisory group for million dollar plus women-led companies, is proud to announce LaJewel Harrison as its new Philadelphia Chapter Chair.

Local WPO Chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. Members in non-competitive businesses tap into the collective wisdom of their peers to advance their business success.

LaJewel Harrison is the Founder and President of LGH Consulting, LLC. The consulting firm is devoted to growing businesses by maximizing resources and creating critical partnerships. It is this same mission that has made LaJewel a natural fit for WPO Chapter Chair. She is eager to begin the Philadelphia chapter and expand her commitment to women and business growth.

"While the current business landscape has proved profoundly challenging, it has also offered a huge and dramatic opportunity for creativity, to redefine value propositions and speed to market," said Camille Burns, WPO Chief Executive Officer. "Collaboration has never been more important. I am very pleased to expand our presence in Philadelphia via the launch of a virtual chapter, where successful entrepreneurs use the power of peer learning to take their businesses to the next level."

WPO membership requires annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company. The WPO Philadelphia is currently recruiting for membership. Interested women business owners who meet the eligibility criteria should email LaJewel Harrison, [email protected] or call her (267-250-2116). For information about WPO membership benefits contact Tomi Jane DeTorres, Membership and Chair Coordinator, [email protected] or 212-688-4114.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

Contact: Susan Johnson

Women Presidents' Organization

[email protected]

917-601-5778 Mobile

