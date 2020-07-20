Women Presidents' Organization Members Benefit From Newly Available Prudential Financial Wellness Program

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) selected Prudential Financial, Inc. (Prudential) to provide a customized Prudential Financial Wellness Program to its members. It is designed to help WPO members—representing women presidents, CEOs and managing directors of privately held, multimillion-dollar companies—assist their employees in improving their financial well-being.

"As business owners, one of the biggest challenges our members face is attracting and retaining talent. Helping their employees cope with financial stress can assist in improving productivity and job satisfaction and even reduce turnover. We are excited to offer the Prudential Financial Wellness Program to help successful women entrepreneurs provide a unique offering to their employees that speaks to increased quality of life," said WPO Chief Executive Officer Camille Burns.

Prudential's WPO-focused curriculum includes virtual and in-person seminars covering a range of more than 30 topics, as well as access to digital financial wellness tools, financial checkups, assistance with student loan debt and more, all offered at no cost. Watch a short video here highlighting Prudential's financial wellness solutions.

"There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to financial wellness. It is unique to each individual and constantly evolving," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president, Prudential Individual Life Insurance and WPO executive sponsor. "Our research shows employees say that financial wellness programs demonstrate their employers care about them. WPO members will be able to reap the benefits of Prudential's Financial Wellness program by giving their employees access to expanded tools and capabilities that help them achieve lasting financial health."

Prudential's financial wellness capabilities reach more than 10 million individuals across more than 3,000 institutions. The company has several solutions that focus on specific life events and customer needs, including Prudential Pathways, the company's on-site financial education program, Prudential Passages, a program that helps people make more-informed decisions and maintain financial wellness during a job transition, a digital financial wellness platform, student loan assistance capabilities, and debt management support.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

An international membership organization, the Women Presidents' Organization is the premier peer advisory organization connecting successful entrepreneurs who own multimillion-dollar companies. The WPO has 2,000 members in 137 chapters on six continents. In monthly meetings, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in confidential sessions designed to drive their enterprises to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

Contact: Susan Johnson Women Presidents' Organization [email protected] (917) 601-5778 Mobile

Jamie Lorenz Prudential Financial, Inc. [email protected] (973) 803-2450

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

