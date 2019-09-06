Women Rising: 6th Annual Summit Helps Female Founders Get to Even

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Sept. 14, Stella Labs will host Women's Venture Summit, a conference focused on activating female investors and improving access to capital for female founders. To date, the summit has helped women raise $4 million in seed capital. Returning to University of San Diego for its sixth year, the event will take place at 5998 Alcala Park in San Diego from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Keynote speakers including Jasmine Crowe, Kim Perell, Jewel Burks Solomon and Terri Mead will discuss moments they've failed and prevailed as entrepreneurs and investors.

"Women's Venture Summit is focused on getting women to even," says Dr. Silvia Mah, founder of the summit. "We're striving for equal representation of women and minorities starting companies and getting funded, and this summit moves that mission forward."

The one-day intensive summit will include:

Entrepreneur track and angel track sessions throughout the day

Stories from real female founders who've gone from $0 to millions

to millions A gamified pitch contest where qualified startups from across the U.S. will compete to win prizes

An expo hall showcasing local women-led businesses and products

An optional pre-summit day for accredited investors

Women's Venture Summit is organized by Stella Labs, with support from partners like Qualcomm Ventures, San Diego and Imperial Women's Business Center, Small Business Development Center, University of California San Diego, Sony Innovation, and University of San Diego School of Business Please register at www.womensventuresummit.org/.

About Stella Labs:

Formerly Hera Labs, the female-focused business accelerator equips entrepreneurs through intensive workshops to launch, grow and sustain profitable businesses. Interactive labs, strategy sessions, female-founder intensives and accountability groups offer sustained support that allows women-led businesses to flourish. For more information, please visit stellalabs.org.

