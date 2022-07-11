Women-run Non-Profit Publisher Celebrates 5-year Anniversary with 7 New Book Releases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A normal year for the relatively young California non-profit, Seven Seas Press, includes the release of one or two new children's book titles. In year five, creativity and production expanded and exploded into an exponential number of new releases!

Hot off the press, "Makana is a Gift," by award-winning author Janet Lucy, illustrated by Alexis Cantu, is the story of a little green sea turtle's quest for identity and purpose, and an all too common life threatening encounter with a plastic bag he mistakes for a jellyfish.

'Makana is a Gift' is available in both English and Bilingual Spanish/English versions. Vibrant, life-like images by watercolorist Alexis Cantu make the characters come alive.

In collaboration with nearby Goleta Valley Library's summer reading program themed, "Oceans of Possibilities," Seven Seas Press brings a message of hope and empowerment to children who see themselves in Makana, and also want to do their part to protect the undersea world from the perils of plastic.

Seven Seas Press has launched an Indiegogo fundraiser to gift 400 books to the children participating in the library's Summer Reading Program at the "Summer Splash" event. Seven Seas Press and the Goleta Valley Library share a passion for children's books, and the power of public libraries to reach young readers.

Seven Seas Press Executive Director, Erika Romer says, "With 'Makana is a Gift' we hope to inspire a new generation of readers to become curious about the ocean and its inhabitants, and most importantly that children and their families become passionate about helping to protect our oceans."

Seven Seas Press's fundraiser will run through July. Books may also be purchased while donating books through the campaign. See link below for more information:

https://igg.me/at/makana

Marcos Martinez, City of Goleta Spanish Engagement Specialist and translator of the bilingual "Makana es un Regalo" says, "Literacy isn't just important, it's transformative."

"Makana is a Gift" is endorsed by Mary J. Donohue, Ph.D., Marine Biologist and Ocean Plastics Expert, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa:

"An undersea fable of self-discovery, punctuated by the tragedy of ocean plastic pollution, all set against a backdrop of beloved ocean creatures rendered in extraordinary watery splendor."

Author Janet Lucy says, "'Makana is a Gift' offers timely themes of identity and belonging to explore with children, as well as the call to ocean conservation. May we all play a part in protecting these magnificent, magical ocean creatures."

Coming this fall, more new releases:

"The Crazy Old Maid ~ And How She Became Known as Flora, the Quite Sane, Age Defying Domestic Goddess" and the bilingual "La Solterona Loca," a children's book with themes of living simply and treating others with respect;





and the bilingual a children's book with themes of living simply and treating others with respect; The Ukrainian/English version of the classic "The Three Sunflowers," a sweet garden allegory that offers support and inner peace for children living in challenging times;





a sweet garden allegory that offers support and inner peace for children living in challenging times; In honor of the 20th anniversary of the publication of "Moon Mother, Moon Daughter - Myths and Rituals that Celebrate a Girl's Coming-of-Age," the release of the companion "Moon Circles Facilitator's Guide" along with a Journal.

