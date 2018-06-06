ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of people in America know at least one person who has student loan debt. With the demand for college educated workers on the rise, students are seen having to take out more loans for college in larger amounts to meet that demand. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has worked with many federal student loan borrowers, including the top demographic of student loan holders: women.

Women Student Loan Borrowers Tend to Have More Debt Notes Ameritech Financial

Currently women hold 56% of the total federal student loan balance. More women in general are attending college currently than men, but the numbers reported by AAUW don't account for just higher attendance. They're also shown to take longer to pay off student loans than men, meaning higher interest totals to also pay off. A number of things can contribute to this issue. Women pursuing different careers than men that require different amounts of education is an easy one to cite, but is not necessarily a large contributor. Women taking longer in college to complete a degree or having to drop out entirely due to societal pressures to always be available in the home for the family might be a large contributor. The ever present pay gap in women's paychecks also contributes to this by making it more difficult to make more than the minimum payment on loans. "Many women are striving to become more independent. By using college degrees to get more advanced jobs, they're working towards being an acknowledged force and actually seen as equal instead of perpetually having to prove themselves." said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Paying off large student loan amounts with less pay can be difficult. Ameritech Financial can assist student loan borrowers apply for income driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments and get them on track for student loan forgiveness. "Ameritech Financial works with those whose student loans have become difficult to repay for one reason or another, to help them help themselves to get on top of their student loans again. No demographic should have to struggle through financial burdens that can harm their quality of life, and we aim to help as many as possible." said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

woman-borrower.jpg

Woman Borrower

fizkes/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-student-loan-borrowers-tend-to-have-more-debt-notes-ameritech-financial-300661028.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

