Women Tech Council and Peak Ventures Launch Tech Entrepreneur Apprenticeship Program for High School Students

"Giving high school students direct access to some of the technology entrepreneurs who are building and shaping Silicon Slopes to collaborate and learn, is a powerful tool to teach students vital skills and empower them to pursue their interests," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "Allowing boys and girls this opportunity while still in high school will significantly impact their career trajectories and make a meaningful impact on the breadth and depth of talent in the technology ecosystem."

Beginning today, the first program cohort of 30 students representing 20 different high schools across Silicon Slopes will experience twice-weekly hands-on workshops taught by industry professionals. In these sessions, students will learn about building and starting companies, working with teams, fostering effective collaboration, building products, designing marketing strategies, testing pricing structures, testing software applications, developing leadership skills and other various aspects of the technology industry. This holistic exposure of hands-on experiences paired with expert instruction helps students gain entrepreneurship skills, and teaches them about potential jobs and career pathways.

"With Silicon Slopes becoming one of the top places for entrepreneurship and startups, it's exciting to see high school students that are ready to engage in this kind of program," said Sid Krommenhoek, managing partner of Peak Ventures. "Through this program, Peak Ventures is helping connect leading entrepreneurs with students and open up doors to the entrepreneurs of tomorrow."

This year's program will be taught by Silicon Slopes entrepreneurs, including:

Paul Allen , Soar

, Soar Sara Jones , Burbly

, Burbly Davis Smith , Cotopaxi

, Cotopaxi Andrew Smith , Four Foods Group

, Four Foods Group Derek Miner , Tech Trep Academy

, Tech Trep Academy Gary Rhoads , Xvoyant

, Xvoyant Kevin Auernig , Sodalicious

, Sodalicious Susan Petersen , Freshly Picked

, Freshly Picked Kendall Hulet , Cake

, Cake Eric Rea , Podium

, Podium Jeff Burningham , Peak Ventures

, Peak Ventures Cydni Tetro , ForgeDX

The 2018 program will run Mondays and Wednesday from June 6-27. For more information, visit www.womentechcouncil.com/entrepreneur-apprenticeship-program.

About Women Tech Council:

The Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on high performance, not diversity, where men and women can succeed. This propels individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

About Peak Ventures

Peak Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Lehi , Utah. Peak Ventures backs talented entrepreneurs going after big markets with exceptional technologies. The thesis is simple: innovation and those who drive it are at the top of the food chain – not the VC. The team is made up of entrepreneurs experienced in the grind of starting, operating, growing and harvesting exciting companies. For more information, visit www.peakventures.vc

