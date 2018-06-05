Women Tech Council Launches SheTech Summer Internship Program To Immerse High School Girls into Silicon Slopes

"The entire technology ecosystem benefits from a strong, diverse workforce, with cohesive teams that can leverage the talent and skills of many," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "Helping more women enter and succeed in this talent pipeline starts with helping girls have early experiences with technology careers and role models who show them what's possible in these fields to inspire and help them build the skills and motivation to pursue STEM."

Over the next 2 weeks, the 36 interns participating in this year's program will visit and be mentored by professionals at leading Silicon Slopes companies, including:

Adobe

Ancestry

Dell EMC

Instructure

Ivanti

NICE inContact

Tesla

Thumbtack

Utah Opensource

Students were selected for participation based on interest in STEM, recommendations and participation in other components of the SheTech program. This year's interns include sophomores, juniors and seniors representing 36 high schools across Silicon Slopes. Research with students shows that after participating in SheTech's various hands-on and motivational programs, more than 90 percent of girls are more interested in pursuing STEM degrees and careers.

"SheTech has changed my vision for what I want to do in the future," said Makenzy Toro, a senior at Mountain View High School. "Meeting people in real technology jobs and seeing what they do has helped me realize what is possible for me in the future and inspired me to work now in school to pursue a job in technology."

For more information about the SheTech Internship Program, visit www.shetechexplorer.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on high performance, not diversity, where men and women can succeed. This propels individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

