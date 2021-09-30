Women, Teens, and People of Color feel less private and safe online

The findings of a new research report "The Demographics of Cybercrime" , released earlier this week by Malwarebytes , in partnership with Digitunity and Cybercrime Support Network , support those feelings of insecurity, especially for segments of the population that also face other social and economic barriers. Women, teens, and people of color suffered more frequent cyberattacks, more recent cyberattacks, and were more substantially stressed by the cyberattacks themselves.

"New adopters of technology are disproportionately more vulnerable to online threats and bad actors," says Scot Henley, Executive Director of Digitunity. "Through our partnership with Malwarebytes, tens of thousands of devices made available to low-income families will be loaded with robust antivirus and antimalware protection."

Digitunity works to ensure that everyone who needs a computer has one. As the individuals and families served become proficient internet users, Digitunity believes, no matter their gender, race, income level, education, or age, they deserve to feel safe and private online.

Research findings are based on a survey conducted by Savanta Inc. across the US, UK, and Germany between July 27 and August 9, 2021. For this study, 5,000 respondents were asked general questions around suspicious online activities. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation.

