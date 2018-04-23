Women United Now: Drain The Swamp Of Weinstein Enablers

WHAT: Women United Now is targeting men implicated in the New York Attorney General's February 2018 lawsuit against the Weinstein Company for creating a culture of sexual harassment and victimization of women, including Weinstein Company Board Members including Paul Tudor Jones. The group is holding protests and a press conference in DC this week while the Everglades Foundation holds their DC Summit.

WHY: The group is demanding that the Everglades Foundation remove Paul Tudor Jones from its board.

The New York Times reported on an October 7th, 2017 email Jones wrote to Weinstein, where Jones proclaimed, "I love you. The good news is, this will go away sooner than you think and it will be forgotten!" –New York Times, December 5th, 2017.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 24th, 2018

9:00 a.m. (EST) Press Conference at National Press Club

10:00 a.m. (EST) Women United Now at Reagan Center to Protest Everglades Foundation event

Note: The national campaign has already resulted in over 5,000 signed petitions calling on the removal of the Jones name from all University of Virginia buildings and 2,000 signed petitions calling for the removal of Paul Tudor Jones from the board of the Everglades Foundation.

Women United is the next phase of the #MeToo movement. As their message states, now it's time to #DemandRespect. The group's grassroots effort will focus on shining a light on the structure of powerful and successful men that allow abuse to go unchecked and unreported.

Media Contact: Catrena Carter

240.516.8537, info@womenunitednow.org

