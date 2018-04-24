Women United Now: Weinstein Enabler Paul Tudor Jones Should Be Kicked Off Board Of The Everglades Foundation

"It's time to drain the Everglades Foundation swamp of men who enable other men to get away with sexual misconduct or engage in it themselves," Carter said. "Paul Tudor Jones knowingly turned his head the other way and even went as far as to comfort Weinstein by telling him it would all be forgotten. Thankfully women are coming out to support one another in record numbers. Let's put our frustration into action and demand that The Everglades Foundation cut ties with Paul Tudor Jones immediately."

Harvey Weinstein's billionaire friends and board members enabled him, specifically Jones. Women United Now is targeting men implicated in the New York Attorney General's lawsuit for creating a culture of sexual harassment and victimization of women, including Weinstein Company Board Members Marc Lasry, co- owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, and James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, in addition to Paul Tudor Jones. The organization is asking the NBA to censure both team owners for their role in protecting the culture of abuse perpetuated by the Weinstein Company Board Members. The New York Times reported on an October 7th, 2017 email Paul Tudor Jones wrote to Harvey Weinstein, with Jones proclaiming, "I love you. The good news is, this will go away sooner than you think and it will be forgotten!" –New York Times, December 5th, 2017.

This week in DC, the group will be protesting the annual Everglades Summit at the Ronald Reagan Building on April 24-25 and calling on The Everglades Foundation to remove Paul Tudor Jones from their Board. Young women with their own #MeToo stories hand delivered letters to each Florida House and Senate Member, explaining the connection between Weinstein, Paul Tudor Jones and The Everglades Foundation.

Women United Now's national campaign to hold Harvey Weinstein's billionaire friends and board members accountable has already resulted in 2,500 petitions being signed calling for the removal of Paul Tudor Jones from the Everglades Foundation, and over 5,000 signatures being signed calling on the removal of the Jones name from all University of Virginia buildings. The President of The University of Virginia, Teresa A. Sullivan, sat down with Women United Now founder Catrena Carter while accepting the petitions during the University's full board meeting in Charlottesville.

As one of the members of The Weinstein Company board of directors, Paul Tudor Jones has shown a pattern of belittling and disregarding women, which you can read about here and here. Paul Tudor Jones was an enabler to his personal friend, Weinstein.

"As a long term and supportive board member, Jones allowed him to continue preying on woman after woman, making himself an accessory to the abuse and harassment," said Carter.

"The Harvey Weinstein scandal has unveiled a cultural problem that was hiding in plain sight. We are lending a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves. If we all speak up, we will change the culture of silence and "cover ups." We can only do it when we all decide to demand respect and demand accountability," said Carter.

Learn more about Women United: https://www.womenunitednow.org/

Women United is the next phase of the #MeToo movement. As their message states, now it's time to #DemandRespect. The group's grassroots effort will focus on shining a light on the structure of powerful and successful men that allow abuse to go unchecked and unreported.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-united-now-weinstein-enabler-paul-tudor-jones-should-be-kicked-off-board-of-the-everglades-foundation-300635410.html

SOURCE Women United Now

Related Links

https://www.womenunitednow.org

