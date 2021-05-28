Women Warriors and social capital in WWII

As a DC-based, minority-owned small business, ETTE initiated Project Minerva as a proof-of-concept with its longstanding client, the Military Women's Memorial (MWM). ETTE applied machine learning (ML) including Object Detection (OD) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to a subset of MWM's archival images and letters from the World War II Era. The central aim was to operationalize these technologies.

This proof-of-concept demonstrated how using ML and AI can be used in novel ways to highlight vantage points that haven't previously been prioritized.

ETTE is available to work with other organizations seeking to apply ML and AI technologies to projects, expanding the scope of possibility in research.

About ETTE

https://ettebiz.com

Founded in 2002, ETTE is a minority-owned business providing IT technical support and consulting services to businesses throughout the Washington, DC area. During the last decade, ETTE has grown into a leading IT solutions provider and in 2010 was named one of CRN's 40 Most Innovative MSPs. In 2014, ETTE joined the exclusive ranks of Microsoft Silver Small Business and Cloud Accelerate partners providing innovative cloud based solutions to area businesses. In 2017, ETTE achieved CSP Tier1 Status from Microsoft.

About Military Women's Memorial

https://womensmemorial.org

The Military Women's Memorial, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the only historical repository documenting all military women's service. It is located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and features interactive exhibitions, a world-class collection of military women stories, and engaging programs and events for all generations. Donate to this Charity Navigator 4 Star Organization and join the National Registration Campaign to help share the stories of women veterans. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

