Women Willing to Go the Extra Mile for Top Patient Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's highly competitive hospital environment, 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that was rated best in patient experience, according to a national survey of 1,000 women respondents conducted by WomenCertified, Inc. To help women simplify their choices, the trusted referral source, Women's Choice Award announced this month its list of the 2019 America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience in four bed size categories in honor of National Women's Health Week, May 12th – 18th, 2019.

Patient experience includes several aspects of health care delivery that patients highly value when they seek and receive care, such as getting timely appointments, easy access to information, and good communication with health care providers. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, good patient experience positively correlates to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes.

The methodology used to select America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience is unique in that it evaluates specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women's healthcare preferences.

The Women's Choice Award collects the data for the following HCAHPS survey measures and uses a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience:

Effective communication with nurses and doctors

Responsiveness to requests for help

Providing patient recovery information

Explanation about medications before being administered

Bathroom and room cleanliness

Peacefulness of room at night

Patient recommendation rating

Facilities were ranked among the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds in 4 size categories.

"Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women who are the Chief Healthcare Officer for the family," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award. "Our patient experience award gives them the confidence to select a hospital where they and their families are more likely to receive patient-centric care for the best possible outcomes."

