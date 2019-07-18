Women with High BMIs Often Denied Fertility Care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent New York Times Magazine article spotlights how fertility practices have denied women with a high body mass index (BMI) fertility care. Dr. Paul Magarelli, founder of Magarelli Fertility, said there is a bias in his field against heavier women.

"My job as a clinician is to treat my patients as they present themselves to me," said Dr. Magarelli, who has successfully treated women with high BMIs for decades. "Women with high BMIs do present additional challenges, however confronting challenges and overcoming them is what we are charged to do."

The NYT article notes that women with high BMIs are often forced to lose weight before their doctor will administer fertility treatment, even though this requirement hasn't proven to significantly improve their odds of a successful pregnancy.

The article also notes the directive to "first lose weight" increases women's ages when they later begin treatment, further decreasing their odds of success.

"The fact is that in recent years our technological tools and understanding of fertility have improved to such a degree that we can more successfully provide treatment in spite of myriad health issues, including high BMI," said Dr. Magarelli.

A 2017 Swedish study cited by the New York Times found that women with high BMIs that were put on liquid diets for 12 weeks before starting IVF had a median weight loss of 20 pounds, but were no more likely to conceive than a control group.

About Magarelli Fertility

At Magarelli Fertility we understand that everyone is unique and requires a treatment plan just as individualized as they are. Whether your obstacle is infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, high BMI or you want to explore other family building options such as donor egg, donor sperm or gestational carrier/surrogacy, Magarelli Fertility will customize your treatment utilizing the latest advances and techniques in reproductive care. We work with active duty and military veterans, patients with cancer, couples of all sexual orientations, as well as single individuals looking to start their own families. We will partner with you through every step of the process to ensure you understand all procedures and your odds of creating a healthy baby.

