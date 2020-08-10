WomenCorporateDirectors 2020 Virtual Global Institute

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WomenCorporateDirectors' landmark 2020 Global Institute, totally reimagined this year as a virtual, live, three-day experience, will feature some of the world's most powerful leaders, addressing the most pressing governance issues for today's boards.

"Leading Today and Transforming Tomorrow" will feature keynoters Paul Knopp, Chair and CEO of U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP; David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; Madeleine K. Albright, 64th Secretary of State of the United States and Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group; The Hon. Julia Gillard, 27th Prime Minister of Australia; and global economist Dambisa Moyo; and board directors Rear Admiral Mary Landry, General Lester Lyles, Joyce Roche, and Carla Harris, with more speakers added daily.

"As board members and corporate leaders, we are all grappling with monumental shifts in social norms, governance, strategy, the economy, and operational excellence," says Susan C. Keating, CEO of WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD). "This year, WCD is taking a deep dive into the imperatives that are driving our new reality, tapping an unprecedented global array of speakers and panelists who can shed new light on the issues we are all facing."

Women directors of public and privately held companies from 45 countries are expected to attend the Institute and WCD Visionary Awards Celebration. "The virtual nature of this year's Institute is allowing our members to participate from homes and offices around the world – from the EU to Mongolia, from Singapore to Chile," says Keating. "The connections we make, director-to-director, have always been special; now they are mission-critical."

"Board members understand just how much vigilance is needed to stay on top of what's going on today, and prepare for the transformation of the future," says Camille Asaro, Partner, KPMG and Director of WCD. "As the Global Lead Sponsor of WCD, KPMG is pleased to participate in this important dialog and we are honored to have KPMG's new Chair and CEO, Paul Knopp, and our Deputy Chair and COO, Laura Newinski, as participants in this highly anticipated event."

Panels, Conversations, and Deep Dives

The Institute will have multiple tracks over three days, and the program is growing weekly. Select topics include:

The Role Directors Can Play in Leading Racial Equity

in Leading Racial Equity How Resilient Brands Are Approaching Acquisition and Retention of Customers

Navigating the Perfect Storm

The Global Threat of Cyberwarfare: From Work at Home to Infrastructure and Election Insecurity

True, False or…Neither? Tackling Disinformation Globally and Its Implications for the Boardroom

Work Has Changed: How Boards Navigate Disruption and Drive Human Capital Transformation

Visionary Awards 2020

On September 9, as a highlight of the Institute, WCD will host the virtual celebration of its 2020 Visionary Awards, honoring corporations and leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and women's leadership in the C-suite and board. WCD has been a pacesetter in recognizing such corporate leadership for the past 9 years. The 2020 awardees are: Starbucks, Shiseido; U.S.-based global manufacturer Elkay, and Ana Paula Pessoa, board member of Newscorp, Credit Suisse, Suzano, and Vinci Group.

Sponsors

Sponsors of the 2020 Global Institute include Global Lead Sponsor: KPMG LLP; Platinum Global Institute Sponsor: Goldman Sachs; Global Executive Sponsors: Spencer Stuart, Pearl Meyer; Global Strategic Sponsors: Morgan Stanley, Vinson & Elkins, Latham & Watkins; Global Supporting Sponsors: Marriott, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Silver Global Institute Sponsor: Sullivan & Cromwell; and Bronze Global Institute Sponsors: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Uber.

For more information, please contact Davia Temin, Suzanne Oaks Brownstein or Trang Mar of Temin and Company at [email protected] or 212.588.8788.

The Global Institute is open to WCD members and invited guests. Some sessions will be open to select media. Journalists who would like to attend and cover, please email Temin and Company at the address above.

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, the WCD Foundation has 76 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD Foundation members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD Foundation members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards, #WCDGlobal2020.

