WomenCorporateDirectors CEO Calls on Other Financial Institutions to Follow Goldman Sachs' Lead

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan C. Keating, CEO of the WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD), acknowledged the announcement by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who said his firm would not help companies go public without at least one "diverse board member," with a focus on women.

Goldman Sachs made a commitment to diversity because its own data shows improved financial performance with diverse boards.

Keating said, "At WomenCorporateDirectors, we're calling on the leaders of top financial institutions to take a similar stand. We know that diversity in corporate governance allows companies to better address the complexities and challenges of global business today, and multiple studies have found that companies with three or more women on the board of directors show stronger financial performance."

WCD has been advocating for more women on corporate boards since its founding two decades ago in New York City. Since its beginning, it has grown into a global organization with 79 chapters and has become a regular resource for top corporations and search firms seeking qualified women for boards of directors.

"With every S&P 500 company having at least one female director and 27% of S&P 500 board seats now held by women, WCD is clearly gaining serious momentum in achieving their mission, and we are thrilled to be supporting them as the global lead sponsor," says Camille Asaro, partner of KPMG LLP and a director of the WCD Foundation.

"We are at a pivotal time for leaders to make the decisions that will take their companies into the future, not keep them in the past," says Keating, "and WCD is eager to ally with those who can take this next step."

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation (WCD)

WCD represents the preeminent women leaders in business today. WCD members serve on thousands of boards across six continents. Our members include CEOs, board chairmen, lead directors, C-suite executives, board members, and heads of global divisions in the major indices such as S&P 500, FTSE 250, DAX, Nikkei, and beyond. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, WCD has 79 chapters around the world. For more information, please visit womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards.

