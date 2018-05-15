WomenHeart Partners with Monarch Magazine to Increase Awareness About Heart Disease in Women

Monarch Magazine is partnering with WomenHeart to increase awareness about heart disease in women. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. With 1 in 4 women dying every year from heart disease, it is crucial to raise awareness and understand the differences between men and women when it comes to heart disease.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Monarch Magazine to reach more women and educate about heart disease in women," said WomenHeart CEO Mary McGowan. "About 45 percent of women do not know that heart disease is their number one killer, and it's time to change that. Together with Monarch Magazine, we can educate women about symptoms, risk factors, lifestyle changes, and how to take charge of their heart health."

Heart disease claims the lives of nearly 48,000 African American women annually and 64 percent of black women are not aware that heart disease is their number one killer. African Americans are disproportionately impacted by hypertension-related heart disease compared to white women and only half of African American women know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

"It is in an honor for Monarch to partner with WomenHeart," said Will Walter, CEO and founder of Monarch Magazine. "This partnership will highlight campaigns that drive awareness and increase education about establishing a lifestyle that helps to reduce the risks for heart disease, the leading cause of death for women."

Risk factors for heart disease include poor diet, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, physical inactivity, complications during pregnancy, and family history.

About WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the nation's only patient centered organization serving the nearly 48 million American women living with or at risk for heart disease—the leading cause of death in women. Visit us online at womenheart.org .

About Monarch Magazine

Serves as the authoritative voice that influencer's and opinion leaders look toward to discover the finest products, services and luxury experiences. The multimedia forum providing marketers with traditional and nontraditional ways to engage an audience not defined by age or income but a mindset that says achievement! Utilizing multiple channels to communicate across platforms-print, digital, and events delivered within a vibrant and intelligent mix of luxury and style. To learn more, visit monarchmagazine.com.

