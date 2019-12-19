WomenInc. Magazine Names Enova Board Member to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors List

Ms. Carnahan has been a member of Enova's Board of Directors since May 2015 and is chair of its Audit Committee. In her time as a director, she has seen Enova through continued growth and major milestones, including serving 5 million customers and reaching $1 billion in revenue.

"Congratulations to Ellen Carnahan on being named one of WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors of 2019," said David Fisher, Enova's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is well-deserved, and the entire Enova team is honored to have her exceptional leadership on our board."

Ms. Carnahan has been on boards for public and private companies for nearly 30 years, guiding the growth of more than 20 organizations. In addition to Enova, Ms. Carnahan serves on the Board of Directors for Paylocity Holding Corporation. She is an active member of Chicago's corporate and entrepreneurship community and was appointed in 2010 to the Illinois Governor's Economic Recovery Commission. Ms. Carnahan is currently Principal of Machrie Enterprises.

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. "We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition. We offer congratulations and appreciation to the directors recognized in WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors edition for their leadership."

About Enova International

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 6 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

