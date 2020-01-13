WomenInc. Names Lynn Brubaker Among 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced that WomenInc., a leading multimedia platform dedicated to driving positive dialogue on and about women, has named Lynn Brubaker, a member of FARO's board of directors, to its list of 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.

"Today, we congratulate Lynn Brubaker for this well-deserved acknowledgement of her leadership and her many valued contributions over her tenure as a member of the Board of Directors at FARO, including as the Chair of FARO's Governance and Nominating Committee," stated John Donofrio, FARO's Chairman of the Board of Directors. "At FARO, we are fully committed to inclusion and diversity and that commitment extends to our Board of Directors."

"We're extremely proud of the caliber of our Board of Directors," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer of FARO. "We are a company driven by a diverse and inclusive team of dedicated people. Our longstanding commitment to gender equity extends throughout the business."

Ms. Brubaker has served as a director of the Company since July 2009. She is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in aviation and aerospace in a variety of executive, operations, sales, marketing, customer support and independent consultant roles. She has over 15 years of board experience and over ten years of experience advising high technology, international, multi-industry and global companies. Since 2005, Ms. Brubaker has had an advisory practice focused on strategy and business development. She is currently a director of Hexcel Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company in leading advanced materials and technology, and QinetiQ Group plc, a London Stock Exchange–listed leading research and technology company. Ms. Brubaker spent 10 years at Honeywell International, Inc., retiring as Vice President and General Manager—Commercial Aerospace for Honeywell International, a position she held from 1999 to 2005. Prior to Honeywell International, Ms. Brubaker held a variety of management positions with McDonnell Douglas Corporation, Northwest Airlines Corporation, and ComAir Limited. Ms. Brubaker currently serves on the board of a variety of private companies and other business organizations.

The full list of 2019 Most Influential Directors can be found at: http://www.womeninc.com/2019MICD.

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing – High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM – 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics – Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire events, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design – Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people, and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics – Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding FARO Technologies, Inc.'s business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

SOURCE FARO

Related Links

http://www.faro.com

