Women's Activewear Market to grow by USD 37.18 bn | Increasing Focus on Fitness Initiatives by Government Bodies & Corporates to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Increasing focus on fitness initiatives by the governments and corporates is driving the women's activewear market growth. Currently, many government bodies and corporate organizations have in-premises fitness centers to help their employees balance their work and health. In addition, they take various health-related initiatives. It has been found that companies incorporating fitness programs in their schedules experience less absenteeism, reduced number of sick leaves, leading to higher employee productivity and lower costs. At present, almost 79% of the large companies and 45% of the mid-sized companies in North America offer wellness programs, including yoga, for their employees. Employees can participate in health screening programs, fitness events, health seminars, health coaching, and online health tracking.

Market Challenges - Volatile raw material prices are one of the key challenges for the women's activewear market growth. For instance, the prices of synthetic fibers, such as spandex (also known as Lycra or elastane in different regions) keep fluctuating. Additionally, quality polyester fibers are not easily available. Such volatility results in high prices of yoga and gym clothing. The continuous change in the profit margins of market competitors due to the volatility in raw material prices acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global women's activewear market. The lag between cost fluctuations and the ability of market competitors to increase product prices are factors that negatively impact their profit margins. Raw materials' price fluctuations make manufacturers unable to anticipate their investments or control costs. This is expected to affect the market in focus during the forecast period.

The women's activewear market report is segmented by Product (bottom wear, top wear, outerwear, innerwear and swimwear, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Some Companies Mentioned

adidas AG



Burberry Group Plc



The Gap Inc.



Hanesbrands Inc.



Jockey International Inc.



Mizuno USA Inc.

Inc.

Nike Inc.



Nordstrom Inc.



Spanx Inc.



Under Armour Inc.

Women's Activewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, The Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Mizuno USA Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Spanx Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

