Women's activewear market size to grow by USD 40.61 billion between 2022 and 2027; Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's activewear market size is set to grow by USD 40.61 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.18%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women's Activewear Market 2023-2027

Women's activewear market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The women's activewear market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels make up the bulk of the women's activewear market. Active women's clothing is sold in specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. In order to maximize their regional and global market share, companies operating in the market are investing heavily in brick-and-mortar stores. Such factors will contribute to segment growth in the forecast years.

Product

Bottom Wear



Top Wear



Outer Wear



Innerwear And Swimwear



Others

The women's activewear market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Women's activewear bottoms consist of sweatpants, sweat shorts, joggers, slacks, capris, and tights. The fit of these garments is such that they contour and conform to various exercise positions and movements. Cotton is one of the most suitable fabrics for use in activewear, so most bottoms are made from supple, breathable cotton. This is because it is breathable and lightweight, which will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



North America



South America

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period due to consumer preferences for a healthy lifestyle and the large number of millennials who prefer athletic apparel. The presence of a well-developed fitness industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region has encouraged many people to engage in fitness activities such as yoga, Zumba, and meditation to maintain fitness and health. Also, increased participation of individuals in such activities will play a key role in boosting the expansion of the market in the North American region during the forecast period.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions - Buy the Report

Women's activewear market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Various factors, such as price, quality, brand, and variety, drive competition among market vendors. To increase their share of the global market, businesses employ a variety of strategies. The expansion of product lines affords the leading players the opportunity to maintain their market dominance during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Adidas AG: The company offers sportswear for women playing basketball. It also offers different types of footwear for men, women, and children.

The company offers sportswear for women playing basketball. It also offers different types of footwear for men, women, and children. Burberry Group Plc: The company offers EKD check stretch tulle turtleneck bodysuit which are available in multiple sizes, thus designed for women and mostly used for party wear purpose.

The company offers EKD check stretch tulle turtleneck bodysuit which are available in multiple sizes, thus designed for women and mostly used for party wear purpose. Columbia Sportswear Co.: The company offers Columbia women peakfreak II outdry sport shoes which are used on hilly regions during trekking activity.

The company offers women peakfreak II outdry sport shoes which are used on hilly regions during trekking activity. Hennes and Mauritz AB: The company offers ecosmart womens opaque tight wear which is designed with repreve recycled nylon, thus used for outer clothing from being soiled or to prevent damage by bodily excretions.

The report also covers the following areas:

Women's activewear market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates. Many government agencies and businesses have on-site fitness centers to help employees maintain a work-health balance. In addition, they believe that reducing employee stress increases productivity, so they have implemented many health-related initiatives. Companies that incorporate fitness programs into their schedules have been shown to reduce costs by increasing employee productivity, reducing turnover, and reducing absenteeism and sickness Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates. Many government agencies and businesses have on-site fitness centers to help employees maintain a work-health balance. In addition, they believe that reducing employee stress increases productivity, so they have implemented many health-related initiatives. Companies that incorporate fitness programs into their schedules have been shown to reduce costs by increasing employee productivity, reducing turnover, and reducing absenteeism and sickness Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Trends - The customization of women's activewear apparel will fuel the global women's activewear market growth. Factors such as rapid advances in technology have led to the development of automatic cutting machines that can quickly create any design to customer specifications. This has contributed significantly to revenue growth in the global apparel market, including the active women's apparel market. As such, the availability of tailored garments helps expand the market by encouraging additional purchases.

The customization of women's activewear apparel will fuel the global women's activewear market growth. Factors such as rapid advances in technology have led to the development of automatic cutting machines that can quickly create any design to customer specifications. This has contributed significantly to revenue growth in the global apparel market, including the active women's apparel market. As such, the availability of tailored garments helps expand the market by encouraging additional purchases. Challenge- The unpredictable fluctuations in raw material prices are a major challenge for the global women's activewear market growth. Commodity price fluctuations make it difficult for manufacturers to predict investments and control costs. Additionally, cost-conscious consumers prefer low-priced women's activewear over investing heavily in global brands, reducing the sales potential and revenue of competitors. Such factors may adversely affect the growth of the global women's sportswear market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Women's activewear market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist women's activewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the women's activewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the women's activewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of women's activewear market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The activewear apparel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 235.83 million . The market is segmented end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The women apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 188.13 billion . The market is segmented by product (tops and dresses, bottom wear, intimates and sleepwear, coats, jackets, suits, and accessories and other clothing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Women's Activewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, Columbia Sportswear Co., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Jockey International Inc., Leonisa, Mizuno USA Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Spanx Inc., SYM ITO Sales and Distribution Co. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vie Performance LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global women's activewear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global women's activewear market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Top wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Outer wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Outer wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Outer wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Outer wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Outer wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Innerwear and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Innerwear and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Innerwear and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Innerwear and swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Innerwear and swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 123: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH

Exhibit 128: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 131: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 132: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 136: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 141: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Jockey International Inc.

Exhibit 145: Jockey International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Jockey International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Mizuno USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 148: Mizuno USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 149: Mizuno USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 150: Mizuno USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 151: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Nordstrom Inc.

Exhibit 156: Nordstrom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nordstrom Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Nordstrom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Nordstrom Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 PUMA SE

Exhibit 160: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 161: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 162: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 163: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.13 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 165: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Spanx Inc.

Exhibit 169: Spanx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Spanx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Spanx Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 172: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 177: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vie Performance LLC

Exhibit 181: Vie Performance LLC - Overview



Exhibit 182: Vie Performance LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Vie Performance LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio