Women's Beauty & Wellness Magazine Packs A One-Two Punch

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up from the success of their inaugural issue, Ask Us Beauty Magazine brings the one-two punch for the holidays, featuring television personality, wellness advocate and retired World Champion Boxer, Laila Ali.

"We are all about education and empowerment when it comes to beauty and wellness," shares Editor-in-Chief, Michelle Emmick. Laila lives her life being true to herself and shows tremendous strength in having both a positive mindset and healthy body. She was the perfect choice to represent our magazine."

Ask Us Beauty magazine features interviews with women such as Grammy award winner Lisa Loeb, legendary American Gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field, podcast host Robin McGraw and Days of our Lives soap star Arianne Zucker. Ask Us Beauty magazine marries media appeal with the fields of beauty, wellness, and medical aesthetics. Michelle Emmick goes on to share, "Our readers want transparency and that's what we give them. We go straight to the source from cosmetic surgeons to wellness experts and everyone in between who can share real experiences. It's about connection and how we can learn from each other. We let the consumer decide how they define beauty, not us."

Ask Us Beauty magazine is committed to motivating and encouraging women to share their stories and defining beauty on their own terms. The Ask Us Beauty magazine holiday issue featuring Laila Ali and many other amazing women is out now and can be read for FREE

https://bit.ly/AskUsBeautymagazine or www.askusbeautymagazine.com

